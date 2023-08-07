Troy Aikman Reportedly Divorced From Second Wife Catherine Mooty

Troy Aikman has officially divorced his ex-wife Catherine "Capa" Mooty, according to PEOPLE. The news comes two months after the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback was seen with a new girlfriend in the Italian Riviera. Aikman and Mooty got married in 2017.

"They were very much into each other," an insider told PEOPLE of Aikman's new girlfriend, who was seen with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback on June 9. "They were dressed casually in workout clothes, and trying to avoid the crowds, but they were definitely happy and enjoying each other's company."

Troy Aikman and His Wife Catherine "Capa" Mooty are Officially Divorced: Source https://t.co/pEZlVm6ONy — People (@people) July 28, 2023

Before marrying Mooty, who is the co-owner of a mobile shopping service called Luxeliner, Aikman was married to former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey, with whom he shares two daughters — Alexa Marie, 21, and Jordan Ahsley, 22, Mooty has two sons from a previous relationship.

According to the New York Post, Aikman, 56, has been spending time with Haley Clark, 34, and the two were seen in multiple photos (now deleted) where Clark is kissing Aikman. According to Clark's LinkedIn profile, she is from Dallas and is a sales director.

Aikman played in the NFL for 12 seasons and spent his entire career with the Cowboys. Along with helping the team win three Super Bowls, Aikman was named Super Bowl MVP and was selected to the Pro Bowl six times. After his playing career came to an end, Aikman went into broadcasting and called games for Fox Sports from 2001-2021. Last year, Aikman and his broadcast partner Joe Buck made the move from Fox Sports to ESPN to call Monday Night Football games.

In an interview with Front Office Sports earlier this year, Aikman gave some advice to Tom Brady who will be joining Fox Sports next season. "Just to be himself," he said. "I have no illusions as to what it might look like for Tom. I think he'll be fantastic. He's been great at everything he's done. The reason he has been so good is because he puts in the work. And that's the key. You can fake it for a little bit, and then it catches up to you. You've got to put in the time. I think the fans deserve that – and Tom will give that to him."