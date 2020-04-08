Trish Stratus Reveals Her Family Has Completed Mandatory Quarantine Due to Travel

Trish Stratus and her family are happy that their self-quarantine is over. On Instagram, the WWE Hall of Famer announced her family was in quarantine for 14 days after traveling from Florida to Canada. In the caption, Stratus wrote: “Our mandatory quarantine is over and we are all feeling well! This is our first time past our front porch in 14 days … Whoo hoo!”

On March 21, Stratus announced she was on vacation with her family in Florida, and they decided to leave via road trip. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stratus didn’t want to fly back because of everything that was going on, so they started a journey that would last over two days. She wrote: “After much thought and consideration we decided to forgo air travel and we hit the road for Canada early this morning. First road trip with the littles – 2000 kms (about 1200 miles), approximately 19 hrs – wish us luck!”

As soon as they got back from Florida, the self-quarantine. In one Instagram post, Stratus wrote: “It’s day 6 of our mandatory 14 day quarantine due to travel … been hard but I’m enjoying being able to be present for my fam. Max starts online school on Mon so enjoying the loose sched for now. What is your status over there? How have you been passing the time? Hope u all are ok, sending u all love and light … stay healthy and safe friends.”

Stratus is arguably one of the best Superstars in WWE history. She retired from full-time competition in 2006, but she returned to the ring recently, as she took on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam last year. Flair won the match, but it was Stratus who owned the night. Emily Pratt of UPROXX wrote: “Stratus posed in each of the corners of the ring as the crowd chanted, ‘Thank you, Trish!’ She started to leave but returned to pose one more time as her theme song hit. Whether she ends up returning to the squared circle or not, the way Stratus took a bow before leaving the arena was fitting for the final match of an accomplished performer.”

Stratus is a seven-time winner of the WWE Women’s Championship. She also made history with fellow WWE Superstar Lita as they became the first females in WWE history to main event Monday Night Raw. Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.