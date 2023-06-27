Travis Kelce Says Podcasting Is 'Hardest Job in the F—ing World'

Travis Kelce is doing big things with his brother, Jason Kelce, in the podcasting world. But the two-time Super Bowl champion tight end admitted that being a podcast host is not easy work. While appearing on Pardon My Take, Travis Kelce admitted that being a podcaster can be more challenging than taking part in a 17-plus-game NFL season.

"It's the hardest job in the f—ing world to keep coming out with content that people want to hear," Kelce said, per Awful Announcing. "I jumped into the podcast game not knowing what the f— it was even really about or how things were going to transpire. But obviously, with the Super Bowl and everything, it's just taken off."

The Kelce brother's podcast is called New Heights and it's ranked seventh on Apple's sports podcast chart as of Tuesday evening. Travis Kelce said the big reason for the podcast's success is Jason being a natural storyteller. "Thankfully my brother is a hell of a storyteller and he just has them banked," Travis said. "My brother's really the one driving it."

Travis Kelce is living his best life right now. In February, Kelce helped the Cheifs win their second Super Bowl in four years. The following month, the 33-year-old hosted Saturday Night Live, making him one of the few athletes to achieve that feat. And in April, Kelce launched a music festival before the NFL Draft called Kelce Jam.

"We're going to throw the biggest music festival Kansas City's ever seen," Kelce told The Hollywood Reporter before the event. "I talk a lot about fighting for your right to party. I've been saying that for a while now. I think this is the perfect time. "I wanted to be able to give something to Kansas City because of how much they support us, and on top of that just throw a banger for the 2022 season."

Kelce, 33, has been with the Chiefs since being selected by the team in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In his 10 seasons with the Chiefs, Kelce has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times, the All-Pro Team even times and is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team.