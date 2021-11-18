Torrie Wilson Reveals Death of Grandmother in Moving Tribute

Torrie Wilson took to Instagram last week to announce the death of her grandmother. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that she went to Idaho to visit her grandmother she who got sick. Wilson was there to “massage her hands & wish her an early happy anniversary.” Her grandmother was 106 years old.

“I’ve been taking a break from social media lately to tend to my life & mental health. Sometimes it can feel like a light fun place to connect & others it can feel like the heavy or craziness of this busy world comes busting thru the second I open it,” Wilson wrote in the post. “Recently I came to Idaho to see my energizer bunny Grandma who got sick. I was also given the gift of being there with her (and my mom) as she took her last breath. I was able to massage her hands & wish her an early happy anniversary. (It began 30 min later & Gramps has been waiting 18 long years.”

Wilson continued: “Death can actually be beautiful when you know how amazing it’s about to get for someone as they enter a heavenly dimension. I’ve never met anyone like her. She is so dear to me.106 YEARS OLD! Can you imagine all she has seen? She was one ball of sassy fire & I loved every bit of it. She ran her own business until just a few short years ago & talked about her grand future plans even at the age of 106. Definitely something we can all learn from.”

She ended the post with some words of wisdom to her followers. “Forever a dreamer & a doer. Just another reminder to me & you..to keep creating beautiful memories. Document some of them, but more important – actually LIVE them!”

Wilson, 46, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. She never won any titles during her time with the company but was one of the more popular Superstars on the roster during the early 2 early-to-mid 2000s. “This feels like a sweet closure,” Wilson told espnW at the time she was inducted. “Since I retired, so many people have asked me, ‘Do you feel bad you’ve never won a title?’ And I have always said no, because I felt like I got the value — even though it would have been nice [to win a title]. But being inducted into the Hall of Fame feels like a championship belt to me, because it really makes me feel appreciated.”