Top WWE Superstar Suffers Major Injury, Could Miss up to 9 Months

The WWE could be without one of its top Superstars for a long time. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, The Miz tore his ACL during his match at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night. He didn't appear on Monday Night Raw the following night and could be out for the rest of the year.

"He tore his ACL, but we don't know the severity of the tear," Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio per Comicbook.com. "The last I heard is they hoped it might be a partial tear so that might not be that serious. If it's a full tear, that's surgery and probably, you know seven, eight, nine months. At 40, that's not the best thing in the world. He'll come back from it, I'm sure he will, but that's a lot of time off."

This is new territory for The Miz as he keeps himself healthy. During a recent WWE 24 documentary, The Miz talked about how he suffered a concussion during the main event at WrestleMania XXVII. "I don't remember much of it to be honest, because I got knocked out into it," Miz said. "I got tackled off the bell keeper's table onto the concrete cement, my head hit. ... I was out of it. I can't even watch it back because I don't like seeing myself like that. It's scary."

Losing The Miz for a significant amount of time is not good as he's been a consistent performer on Raw. Earlier this year, The Miz won the WWE Championship for the second time in his career, making him the first WWE Superstar to become grand slam champion twice.

"I worked hard for it and I dedicated myself," The Miz said to PopCulture.com in April. "And even with the doubts that I had, in my brain, I said, alright, I'm going to develop all these tools that can get me to where I need to be. And when I need to be there, I will be prepared, and I will be ready. And I'm now ready and prepared for any situation that is thrown at me." Along with winning titles, The Miz has the ability to make his opponents look good in the ring. At WrestleMania, The Miz and John Morrison took on Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. Bad Bunny earned praise from fans experts and fellow Superstars for his work.