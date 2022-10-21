Tony Brown, Longtime NBA Referee, Dead at 55

Tony Brown, a longtime NBA referee, died on Thursday, the league announced. He was 55 years old. The NBA said Brown died after a battle with pancreatic cancer and was surrounded by family, friends and fellow officials at the time of his death.

"We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace," Tony's wife, Tina Brown said in a statement. "We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony's life. Our biggest thank you to our village of family and friends, near and far, old and new. Your love is immeasurable. Thanks to the Lustgarten Foundation and PanCan. Keep striving for the cures. Many, many thanks to our NBRA and NBA family whose generosity is unmatched. And a very special thank you to the Emory/Bridgeway Hospice Unit. Your compassion and care went above and beyond. We are forever grateful!"

R.I.P. Tony man!! Great ref but greater dude! Loved when I ran on the court for warmups and he would be on the game that night! Your smile & laugh will be missed tremendously here in our sport! 🙏🏾🤎👑 https://t.co/JI23eZczTi — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 21, 2022

Tony Brown, who officiated over 1,100 games in almost two decades, was diagnosed with State 4 pancreatic cancer in April 2021 and was able to recover. However, the family said Brown entered hospice care in Atlanta in recent days. In his career, Brown officiated two NBA All-Star games and worked a game in the 2020 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Brown also worked championship games in the CBA and WNBA.

Earlier in the year, Brown talked about his battle with pancreatic cancer. "I haven't had time to sit around and be like 'Why me?' or 'What am I going to do?'" Brown said. "Me not fighting would have made me feel like I was letting people down. What kind of example was I going to be to my kids if I just laid in this bed and let it overtake me? I had to show my kids that there's nothing in life that you can't challenge and overcome if you have a positive mindset."

Before the NBA, Brown went to college at Florida A&M University on a scholarship. He then transferred to Clark College (now Clark Atlanta University) but worked at Delta Airlines since no scholarship was available for him. He remained an employee at Delta until he retired in 2007.