Tommy Tuberville Elicits Groans After Flubbing Facts About Government and History
Former Auburn Tigers coach Tommy Tuberville sparked criticism recently after conducting an interview. He defeated Sen. Doug Jones to secure the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama and then answered questions about whether the GOP will use a potential majority in the Senate to pass legislation during President-elect Joe Biden's term in the Oval Office. He responded by saying that he "doesn't care" if you are a Democrat or a Republican. He said that he'd been given the mandate to help people.
However, Tuberville also incorrectly listed the three branches of the government, which are the legislative (the Senate and the House), the executive (the presidency) and the judicial (the Supreme Court). The former head coach continued and said that his dad fought in World War II to "free Europe from socialism." Many Twitter users saw this interview and responded by heavily criticizing Tuberville and his intelligence. The comments continued as more people reacted to his mistakes.
Turns out former Auburn f-ball coach, AL Sen-elect Tommy Tuberville doesn’t know the 3 branches, why we fought WWII, & that you can’t fundraise from your Senate office. What a surprise!— Al Franken (@alfranken) November 13, 2020
There is a vaccine for that. Education. We as a country need to invest in it.— Relax We Got This 💙🇺🇸 (@NLeszcynski) November 13, 2020
What is the biggest reason for Tuberville saying the wrong branches of the government? There were many different opinions on social media. Several simply said that he didn't have proper education while others took a harsher route.
I live in Alabama, and while I did everything I could to help out Doug Jones, I knew most Alabamians couldn’t resist a former Auburn FB coach. Please, have you been here?— Liz Hanlon (@lizhanlon) November 13, 2020
Agreed! Maybe elected officials should be required to pass an IQ test too.— Nina (@tammi341) November 13, 2020
Should IQ tests and citizenship tests become a requirement for political office? Several people offered this opinion after reading about Tuberville's interview. They said that he lacked basic knowledge of the government and that he shouldn't become a member of the Senate. Several others took part in this conversation and offered similar opinions on social media.
Everybody in Alabama knows that the three branches are offense, defense, and special teams.— Philip Beckert (@zoobadger) November 13, 2020
It’s almost like the Republican Party has turned into nothing but people acting like they know what they’re doing!— Max (@robespierresson) November 13, 2020
The discussions about Tuberville continued on Twitter and frequently mentioned his political party. There is a deep divide between those that identify as Democrats and their Republican counterparts, which only becomes more evident on Twitter when various users have the protection of their screens. The ongoing comments about Tuberville showed that there is no love lost between political parties, especially after an election.
@TTuberville you are a sad person..... The fact that u can't tell the difference between communism and Fascism is disturbing!— Bill Fleming (@BillFle66695456) November 15, 2020
Stop it Ron...Tommy's still trying to get his mind around the three branches of government. You know, the Nina, Pinta, and the Santa Maria.— Trent Keeling (@KeelingTrent) November 15, 2020
One of the most vocal people sounding off about Tuberville on social media was Ron Perlman. The Sons of Anarchy actor does not hold back with his political comments, especially when they relate to President Donald Trump and his supporters. Perlman continued this trend when discussing the former football coach.
if it makes you picture Germany, you're Tommy Tuberville— poormansfeminist (@poormansfemini1) November 15, 2020
Was he a football coach like @TTuberville ? The stupid is bad in the South.— W B W (@K98nights) November 15, 2020
There are several reasons why the country is divided, leading to arguments and hatred between citizens. One example is the belief by many people up North that every resident of the South is a moron. There were several continuing to express this opinion on social media after reading about Tuberville's interview. Several alleged that he was only "one of the many" that had no intelligence.
I heard it from Tommy Tuberville.— JJ (@jjconnerton) November 15, 2020
Doug, it is not what the media tells us
It is what math tells us
Ask @TTuberville to explain
He's like a republican Rhodes Scholar— The Tangerine Tantrum (@TheTangerineTa1) November 15, 2020
Many people on social media had jokes about Tuberville and his political party after hearing about his interview mistakes. They said that he was not very smart, but they also said that he had more everyday knowledge than the rest of the Republican party. These comments continued on Twitter as more people weighed in on various political discussions.
Lol...you should be studying 5th grade history/civics for the next few months, and immediately cease commenting on topic matter about which you know so little.— Patrick Mc Nelis (@PatrickMcNelis8) November 15, 2020
@TTuberville ,you might want to take this quiz. https://t.co/5nr2guFMMH— Tim Martin (@TimTmartin5027) November 15, 2020
There are several quizzes and information sources on the internet that can help people learn about the history of the United States and the branches of its government. Many people on Twitter said that Tuberville needed to hit up these resources. Some even sent them to him while talking about his intelligence.