Nebraska Football Player Arrested Twice in Three Weeks

Arik Gilbert, a tight end for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, was arrested earlier this month in Lumpkin County, Georgia, and it's the second time he's been arrested in the past three weeks. According to ESPN, Gilbert was arrested on suspicion of burglary and was facing charges of smash-and-grab burglary and obstruction of officers.

Gilbert was previously arrested on Aug. 29 in Lincoln, Nebraska on suspicion of burglary after police found him carrying a bag out of a liquor and vape store. He's accused of stealing $1,600 worth of products from the store. Gilbert was awaiting an eligibility ruling from the NCAA following his second transfer — from Georgia to Nebraska. As of Sept. 26, Gilbert is still on the Cornhuskers roster and listed as a sophomore.

College star TE Arik Gilbert arrested for the 2nd time in 3 weeks on burglary charges.



Gilbert was arrested for stealing vapes on 8/29/23 & then again on 9/15/23. pic.twitter.com/ZDXAGlR792 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 19, 2023

"When we took Arik, we knew we had a good group of people who could help him through some of the issues he's dealing with in his life," Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said following Gilbert's arrest in August. "[We] had been really proud of the job he had done in the spring and summer. To be honest, during camp he's had some struggles. He's been working to overcome them."

Gilbert, 21, began his college football career at LSU, playing for the Tigers during the 2020 COVID-19 season. He had a strong freshman campaign, catching 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight starts. His production that season led to him being named to the Freshman All-SEC Team.

In 2021, Gilbert, a native of Marietta, Georgia, joined the Georgia Bulldogs but was not with the team that season due to personal issues. He returned to the Bulldogs in 2022 but only played in three games and recorded just two receptions. He decided to transfer to Nebraska in January.

"I just think he's as talented a player as there is. He's a player," Rhule said in March, per On3 Sports. "What we want to do, like with all of our players, I want him in 10 years to say his life is better for having played with us at Nebraska. That's all I care about with all these guys. What that means for him, I'm just getting to know him. I want him to have elite success in the classroom, I want him to go be involved in the community, I want him to have great relationships, and I want him to go play well in football."