Tom Brady's 'All In' Auction Nets $800K for Food Charities Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on April 15 that he was taking part in the "All In Challenge" started by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin amid the COVID-19 outbreak. He would be auctioning off his first jersey from his new team, a private dinner or workout and tickets to a Buccaneers game to raise money for multiple food charities. The auction has ended and Brady raised $800,000.

According to the auction site, 32 people bid in an attempt to win this exclusive experience with the six-time Super Bowl champion. The auction started at $50,000 and just kept rising. Brady surpassed the amounts raised by several other high-profile figures, including former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. Brady's former rival raised $525,000 with an auction centered around golf and dinner.

Along with Manning and Brady, Magic Johnson and Meek Mill also had auctions end on Tuesday night. The former Los Angeles Lakers star raised $220,000 with a game of H.O.R.S.E. and a special Lakers experience. Mill, on the other hand, auctioned off his 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom for $320,000. The four celebrities combined to raise just shy of $1.9 million for Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez didn't raise the same amount of money as Brady or Manning, but he also provided key funds for the charitable organizations. Rodriguez auctioned off a batting lesson and a replica World Series Trophy from his time with the Yankees. Four people bid on the exclusive experience and helped raised $70,000 in the process.

There are still several auctions remaining in the All In Challenge, but the fundraising campaign has been a major success. TMZ reports that more than $24 million has been raised for the food charities, and Rubin has already distributed $10 million.

The All In Challenge continues with several other exclusive experiences. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers is auctioning off a private tour of Lambeau Field, tickets to a Packers game, his game-worn jersey and other surprises. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, on the other hand, is auctioning off a trip to Turks and Caicos with him and his family.

NFL stars, NASCAR drivers, NBA legends and more have come together in an effort to raise money for those impacted by the coronavirus. Some experiences have raised less than $100,000 while others have nearly reached $1 million. The auctions will continue amid the pandemic, but Brady currently has bragging rights about the money he raised.