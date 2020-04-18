Tom Brady to Donate First Buccaneers Jersey for Coronavirus Relief

With the COVID-19 outbreak resulting in millions filing for unemployment and others working overtime to fight the spread of the virus, there is a multitude in need of assistance. Meals, financial support, and necessary items are all needed around the world, and many celebrities are trying to provide assistance. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is among those, and he is offering up his first Buccaneers jersey.

Brady posted a video on Twitter in which he agreed to participate in the All In Challenge, which was created by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin. He announced that 100 percent of the proceeds from this contest would go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. In order to help raise money, Brady would be donating a once in a lifetime experience that includes attending his first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and joining him for a private workout. The six-time Super Bowl champion also pledged to throw in his first game-worn jersey and cleats.

Brady joined several other prominent figures in trying to raise money by accepting this challenge. One example is Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks, who is offering a short-term NBA contract with his team. Additionally, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez is offering up a one-hour session in the batting cage, a private lunch and one of his 2009 World Series Trophies.

You’ll get to join Tom in this historic and unprecedented experience by attending (with three friends) his first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in addition to either a private dinner or a private workout with Tom himself – the choice is up to you and your friends! After every awe-inspiring moment with this modern legend, you’ll get to take home his first game-used uniform and cleats to display and cherish with your other Brady memorabilia. A moment like this doesn’t happen often in sports, and now you can be a piece of it and all it’s glory.

As of Saturday afternoon, Brady’s campaign has a top bid of $750,000. There have been 30 people that have placed bids in order to potentially spend time with the future Hall of Famer. Brady stated in his video that he hopes to help raise $100 million for the relief efforts, and he has plenty of time left to make a dent in this number. There are currently 10 days remaining on his campaign, leaving plenty of time to top $1 million.