Tom Brady’s Tweet to Eli Manning During New York Giants’ Retirement Speech Has Patriots Fans Going Wild

Eli Manning has officially retired from the NFL as he held his retirement press conference on Friday. Former teammates were in attendance to support Manning and opposing players also showed love to the former New York Giants quarterback. One of the most notable opposing players to react to Manning’s retirement is Tom Brady and he took to Twitter to send a message to the two-time Super Bowl Champion.

“Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli!” Brady said. “Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls.”

Manning was told about Brady’s tweet and he said it’s not surprising that the New England Patriots quarterback mentioned the Super Bowl wins.

“I’ve been around Tom. I know how competitive he is,” Manning said. “We joke around about this a little bit. But it’s not real funny to him.”

But that did Patriots fans have to say about the tweet? Scroll down to find out.

Six Rings

One Patriots fan was quick to point out how many rings Brady has won in his career. There’s no doubt that Brady is the GOAT and he has nothing to apologize for. But imagine if Brady had eight rings instead of just six. That doesn’t sit well with him.

Fake Stephen A. Smith

Damn you Tom why you gotta be so classy pic.twitter.com/Ug5uLTpC6N — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) January 24, 2020

The parody version of Stephen A. Smith really likes what Brady had to say to Manning. Even though Brady would love to have beaten Manning in those two Super Bowls, he does respect him and appreciates what he’s done during his 16 years in the NFL.

Love Brady

How Could Anyone Hate You — TB12forPrez (@OnlyONEGoat) January 24, 2020

Another Twitter user wonders why would anyone hate Brady? There are several factors that play into it, but it more has to do with him always winning in a league where its hard to win on a consistent basis. The good news for NFL fans is there’s a chance Brady could be playing with a new team next year as he’s a free agent.

Teddy Bruschi Weighs in

You and me both brother — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) January 24, 2020

Brady’s former teammate Teddy Bruschi is also on the same page as the four-time Super Bowl MVP. Bruschi, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, was on the team that lost to the Giants in 2007. The pain is real despite multiple Super Bowl victories.

Retirement Scare

I saw your name and retirement and had a mini heart attack. — Mark Comer (@MarkComerMusic) January 24, 2020

Another fan misread Brady’s tweet and thought he was retiring. Brady made it clear he will be playing in 2020. However, it’s very possible it could be with another team because he becomes a free agent in March.

Stay Tom

The talk of retirement got this fan having a request for Brady. The Twitter user wants Brady to return to the Patriots this fall and try to win another Super Bowl. It’s likely he does return, but it depends on what he and his family want to do.

Can’t Control It

Tom Brady reacts to Eli Manning’s retirement: pic.twitter.com/AtFBlJGk2t — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) January 24, 2020

It’s very likely Brady was thinking about doing this when Manning announced his retirement. The fact that Manning was able to beat Brady in two Super Bowls doesn’t sit well with him, so now Brady won’t have to worry about the former Giants QB when it comes to his quest for a seventh championship.