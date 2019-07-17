Tom Brady Smacks Down Troll Mocking His Speed: ‘I’m So Much Faster Than You’

Tom Brady served up a flaming hot burn on a Twitter user who claimed he could run faster than the six-time Super Bowl champion. The slam came after video game maker Electronic Arts recently revealed the player ratings for the latest edition of the popular Madden NFL franchise.

The rating system gives players an overall score based on their skills, with 99 being the highest number a player can receive. For the 2020 edition of Madden, the New England Patriots star, 41, earned the second-highest overall score for a quarterback with a 96 — just behind 23-year-old Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who scored a 97.

Despite Brady’s sixth Super Bowl win earlier this year, some fans disagreed with his high score. In fact, one Twitter user named Matt even responded to a Yahoo Sports tweet that showed a list of the rankings.

“Tom Brady can’t run 2 yards how the hell is he a 96?” Matt wrote in response to the Madden list on Monday. “If those ratings were based on the entire Super Bowl winning team, sure. As an individual, he’s not a 96.”

The Yahoo account responded with images of Brady swerving tackles and showing off his Super Bowl rings, but Matt wasn’t convinced. “I 100% could run faster and further than Tom. So could 50% of high schoolers, 80% of college players, and 99% of pros. Learn how to unbiasedly access the totality of a player, then adjust these numbers and I could possibly take you seriously,” he wrote.

The hot take caught Brady’s eye, and before long he responded with a tweet of his own.

“I’m so much faster than you Matt,” Brady said, the tweet quickly garnering thousands of likes and retweets.

After that, Brady further drove his point home by sharing an obviously fake video of himself sprinting.

Submitting new evidence to be considered for my @MaddenNFL speed rating. You can’t photoshop a video. pic.twitter.com/6h02i6oRqR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 15, 2019

“Submitting new evidence to be considered for my @MaddenNFL speed rating,” he wrote. “You can’t photoshop a video.”