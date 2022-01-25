Tom Brady Sends Message to Fans Amid Retirement Rumors

Tom Brady knows everyone is curious about his future. Before Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs, it was reported that Brady is not committed to playing next season and will take some time before he makes a decision. On Tuesday, Brady went to Instagram to send a message to his fans about his future.

“I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends, but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long,” Brady wrote in the Instagram post. “This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their ass off to help our team achieve so much.”

Brady continued: “I always want to win, I think that’s pretty apparent by now, but that doesn’t mean I equate losing to failure, especially when you go out fighting the way we did.. There’s so much to appreciate in a season like this when you’re surrounded by a team that believes in each other, and plays for the people standing on either side of them. I’ll spare you the Man in the Arena quote, but that feeling is something that I promise I’ll never take for granted. To everyone that was a part of it this year, thank you. I love you all!”

This message also comes after Brady spoke on his future on the Let’s Go! podcast. He said his family will play a major role in his decision. “I’ll know when I know. It’s a day after the season,” Brady revealed, “So I think, for all of us, you know, we can all decompress a bit. It’s been six straight months of football, every day consumed by day-in and day-out football. I think now it’s just some time to spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids.”

Brady, 44, has been in the NFL since 2000. He spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and then moved on to the Buccaneers for his last two. In his career, Brady has appeared in 10 Super Bowls and won seven of them.