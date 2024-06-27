Video Game Streamer With Millions of Fans Confesses to Sending 'Inappropriate' Messages to Minor: Dr Disrespect Scandal, Explained

Guy Beahm, widely known by his online persona Dr Disrespect, has finally addressed the long-standing mystery surrounding his abrupt ban from Twitch in 2020. The popular video game streamer, who boasts millions of followers across various platforms, has admitted to engaging in inappropriate communications with a minor.

Beahm's confession came in the form of a lengthy statement posted on X/Twitter following recent allegations made by former Twitch employees. In his post, Beahm acknowledged the existence of "twitch whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017." He insisted that there were no "real intentions" behind these messages, describing them as "casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more."

The streamer emphasized that no illegal activities took place, and no charges were brought forward. However, Beahm said, "I should have never entertained these conversations to begin with. That's on me. That's on me as an adult, a husband and a father. It should have never happened. I get it. I'm not perfect and I'll f—ing own my s—. This was stupid."

This admission comes in the wake of serious allegations made by Cody Conners, a former Twitch account director of strategic partnerships. Conners claimed on X/Twitter, "He got banned because got caught sexting a minor in the then existing Twitch whispers product. He was trying to meet up with her at TwitchCon." These claims were subsequently corroborated by reporting in The Verge and Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources from Twitch's trust and safety team.

Beahm, who had signed a lucrative two-year exclusivity contract with Twitch just months before his ban, was one of the platform's biggest stars with approximately 4 million followers. His mysterious removal from the platform in June 2020 had been a subject of intense speculation and debate.

In the aftermath of these revelations, Beahm has faced significant professional consequences. Midnight Society, the video game studio he co-founded in 2021, announced the termination of their relationship with the streamer. Robert Bowling, the studio head, stated on X/Twitter, "If you inappropriately message a minor. I can not work with you. Period. I promised to only act on facts, and I did." Additionally, gaming peripheral manufacturer Turtle Beach has severed ties with Beahm, further damaging his business relationships.

The controversy has reignited discussions about accountability and safety in the streaming industry, particularly concerning interactions between high-profile content creators and their often young fan base. Twitch's decision to ban Beahm in 2020 came shortly after the platform updated its sexual harassment policy to include permanent suspensions for serious offenders.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Beahm appears defiant in the face of calls for him to step away from the public eye. In his statement, he declared, "They want me to disappear... yeah f—ing right," suggesting that he plans to continue his streaming career after a brief hiatus.

The scandal has also raised questions about the transparency of platforms like Twitch in handling such sensitive situations. For years, both Twitch and Beahm remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind the ban, with Beahm even claiming at one point that he had not been informed of the specific reasons for his removal.

In 2021, Beahm initiated legal action against Twitch over the ban. The dispute was resolved in 2022, with Beahm stating, "I have resolved my legal dispute with Twitch. No party admits to any wrongdoing." However, recent developments have cast this resolution in a new light, prompting discussions about how platforms can protect their users and how conflicts might arise when dealing with famous creators.