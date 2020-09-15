Tom Brady's 'Sad Face' Photo During Buccaneers Loss to Saints Goes Viral
NFL fans were anticipating Tom Brady's debut as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. And while Brady scored three touchdown touchdowns against the Saints, his mistakes were one of the reasons why the Bucs lost the season opener. After the game, Brady explained what went wrong.
"Obviously, they made more plays than we did and I just made some bad, terrible turnovers and it's hard to win turning the ball over like that. I obviously have to do a lot better job," Brady said to reporters. "I think any time you turn the ball over like we did — we had opportunities to make plays and just came up short, so there's no excuses and we're the only ones that can do something about it."
Brady finished the afternoon with 239 yards and two interceptions with a quarterback rating of 78.4 to go along with his three total touchdowns. While fans took aim and Brady for his performance, they also made fun of him for his facial expressions, there's one video that shows him getting angry with his teammates. There's also a photo that shows Brady being sad while on the sidelines, which led to Twitter users having a lot of fun with him.
“I’ve made a terrible mistake” pic.twitter.com/slsU3Zbvv0— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2020
September 13, 2020
If “I DEMAND TO SPEAK TO YOUR MANAGER” was a quarterback pic.twitter.com/pQPAdsSlV8— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 13, 2020
Brady vs... pic.twitter.com/4HBQt4p6dO— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 14, 2020
FOOTBALL IS BACK BABY! pic.twitter.com/bMw18IDVrA— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 14, 2020
We got a sad Tom Brady week 1! pic.twitter.com/RRZ2Oars5i— Smokin J 4Eva (@Phins_Phan) September 14, 2020
Cue: Sad trombone. #TomBrady #TompaBay pic.twitter.com/kbtEIVFZYT— JCBliss (@JCBliss) September 14, 2020
Pain pic.twitter.com/qeAMf7eCkM— gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 13, 2020
Every time I see this pic of Tom Brady, I hear a Ninja Turtle from the Arcade Game go, "Aww, Shell Shocked!"— Bayou Babylon ⚜💀🧙♀️🎃 (@bayoubabylon) September 14, 2020
I'm not sure about the Venn diagram overlap between #Saints fans and people who played that game enough in the arcade to be able to hear that in your head, but there it is pic.twitter.com/tnySpJNBHu
Angry Brady is officially a Week One thing pic.twitter.com/sIdn7uz8og— Fitzy (@FitzyGFY) September 14, 2020
Belichick: 1-0— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 13, 2020
Brady: 0-1 pic.twitter.com/nna1csKMFz
Bill Belichick in Week 1: W
Tom Brady in Week 1: L pic.twitter.com/0RWNBx8DK6— SB Nation (@SBNation) September 13, 2020
September 14, 2020
Tom Brady’s Bucs debut @brgridiron— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2020
- 23/36
- 239 YDS
- 2 TD
- 2 INT pic.twitter.com/0fizcpdb1f
Tom Brady is now 14-4 in Week 1 games. Last 3 losses he led his team to the Super Bowl that season...
Tom Brady Week 1 career losses— Tampa Brady (@Tommy6Rings) September 14, 2020
Margin of Defeat
2003 at BUF 31
2017 vs KC 15
2014 at MIA 13
2020 at NO 11#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/jyAhImYvNP
Welcome to a division not named the AFC East, Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/NuRY0lRY8n— John Butler (@Saintjohnbutler) September 14, 2020
Tom Brady realizing the Patriots’ referees didn’t come with him to Tampa Bay: pic.twitter.com/sQ1VpBL5K4— ⌨️ Patches Chance 🖋 (@patcheschance) September 13, 2020