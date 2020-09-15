Tom Brady's 'Sad Face' Photo During Buccaneers Loss to Saints Goes Viral

NFL fans were anticipating Tom Brady's debut as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. And while Brady scored three touchdown touchdowns against the Saints, his mistakes were one of the reasons why the Bucs lost the season opener. After the game, Brady explained what went wrong.

"Obviously, they made more plays than we did and I just made some bad, terrible turnovers and it's hard to win turning the ball over like that. I obviously have to do a lot better job," Brady said to reporters. "I think any time you turn the ball over like we did — we had opportunities to make plays and just came up short, so there's no excuses and we're the only ones that can do something about it."

Brady finished the afternoon with 239 yards and two interceptions with a quarterback rating of 78.4 to go along with his three total touchdowns. While fans took aim and Brady for his performance, they also made fun of him for his facial expressions, there's one video that shows him getting angry with his teammates. There's also a photo that shows Brady being sad while on the sidelines, which led to Twitter users having a lot of fun with him.