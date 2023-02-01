Tom Brady Retires From NFL Again and Gisele Bündchen Fans Have Jokes
Tom Brady is done playing in the NFL as he announced his retirement after a challenging 2022 season. The interesting thing about it is the announcement comes exactly one year after the 45-year-old former quarterback retired from the league only to un-retire a month later. It's likely Brady will stay retired this time, but fans are making fun of him because of the timing of it.
In October, Brady announced his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage. The reason for their divorce has not been confirmed, it's been reported that Bündchen was upset that Brady was playing another season after announcing his retirement. And now that Brady is retired, some fans believe that he will try to win her back.
That's likely not going to happen as Brady and Bündchen are looking to move forward. For Brady, he's moving forward by closing the door on a 23-NFL career that includes 10 Super Bowl appearances, seven Super Bowl wins, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards, making him the best player in NFL history. Here's a look at fans poking fun at Brady.
'Too Little Too Late'
Gisele to this Tom Brady news pic.twitter.com/k6cDPhmQhV— Phil Spain 🤫 (@philenespanol) February 1, 2023
One fan responded: "The fact that the music video involves her breaking up with a football player makes this even better!"
'Say Anything'
Tom Brady at Gisele’s house right now #tombradyretired pic.twitter.com/pKWDsIBZvB— Kelly Henley (@KellyHenley20) February 1, 2023
One person asked: "Why would want his unfaithful ex-wife back? He has said for years his goal was to play until he was 45 and he did just that."
'The Answer is No'
Gisele when Tom Brady shows up on the doorstep with roses pic.twitter.com/3XUxzK0yxl— johnny rosie jané ⁷ (@erosinlovee) February 1, 2023
One person argued: "When y'all gon realize she lost him, I can find 20 girls in my city rn that look better than Gisele she can't find another athlete greater than Brady."
Tom Brady Jealous?
Tom Brady outside Gisele’s house.February 1, 2023
One Twitter user said: "You people need to understand something Tom Brady's had a long line of attractive women I'm sure he's not going to miss no skinny a— Giselle who can barely fit into a size zero I think he will appreciate having an American woman who appreciates him."
Not a Good Result
Tom Brady gave up Gisele and his kids for one more nfl season where he lost to the cowboys in the wild card round lmao— John (@iam_johnw) February 1, 2023
One fan argued: "And made more money in that one season than you or your entire family will see in their entire lives. Cool tweet though."
Begging with Money
This how Brady gonna be at Gisele doorstep by the end of the day pic.twitter.com/noUM5kr9IH— 2023 nfl draft enthusiast (@June__NYC) February 1, 2023
A person said: "Yeah, she has more money than him, but I hope they work things up, I really liked them together..."
'I'm Sorry'
Tom apologizing to Gisele for throwing his family away for an 8-9 record and playoff loss to the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/lVD0tADmoN— nittygrittysportstalk (@nittygritty410) February 1, 2023
And one fan asked: "Is it just me, or are all these older quarterbacks that are out of the playoffs just kicking up dust and trying to distract from the Super Bowl? Jealous much."