Tom Brady Retires From NFL Again and Gisele Bündchen Fans Have Jokes

Tom Brady is done playing in the NFL as he announced his retirement after a challenging 2022 season. The interesting thing about it is the announcement comes exactly one year after the 45-year-old former quarterback retired from the league only to un-retire a month later. It's likely Brady will stay retired this time, but fans are making fun of him because of the timing of it.

In October, Brady announced his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage. The reason for their divorce has not been confirmed, it's been reported that Bündchen was upset that Brady was playing another season after announcing his retirement. And now that Brady is retired, some fans believe that he will try to win her back.

That's likely not going to happen as Brady and Bündchen are looking to move forward. For Brady, he's moving forward by closing the door on a 23-NFL career that includes 10 Super Bowl appearances, seven Super Bowl wins, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards, making him the best player in NFL history. Here's a look at fans poking fun at Brady.