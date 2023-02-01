Tom Brady Retires From NFL Again and Gisele Bündchen Fans Have Jokes

By Brian Jones

Tom Brady is done playing in the NFL as he announced his retirement after a challenging 2022 season. The interesting thing about it is the announcement comes exactly one year after the 45-year-old former quarterback retired from the league only to un-retire a month later. It's likely Brady will stay retired this time, but fans are making fun of him because of the timing of it.

In October, Brady announced his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage. The reason for their divorce has not been confirmed, it's been reported that Bündchen was upset that Brady was playing another season after announcing his retirement. And now that Brady is retired, some fans believe that he will try to win her back.

That's likely not going to happen as Brady and Bündchen are looking to move forward. For Brady, he's moving forward by closing the door on a 23-NFL career that includes 10 Super Bowl appearances, seven Super Bowl wins, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards, making him the best player in NFL history. Here's a look at fans poking fun at Brady.  

'Too Little Too Late'

One fan responded: "The fact that the music video involves her breaking up with a football player makes this even better!"

prevnext

'Say Anything'

One person asked: "Why would want his unfaithful ex-wife back? He has said for years his goal was to play until he was 45 and he did just that."

prevnext

'The Answer is No'

One person argued: "When y'all gon realize she lost him, I can find 20 girls in my city rn that look better than Gisele she can't find another athlete greater than Brady."

prevnext

Tom Brady Jealous?

One Twitter user said: "You people need to understand something Tom Brady's had a long line of attractive women I'm sure he's not going to miss no skinny a— Giselle who can barely fit into a size zero I think he will appreciate having an American woman who appreciates him."

prevnext

Not a Good Result

One fan argued: "And made more money in that one season than you or your entire family will see in their entire lives. Cool tweet though."

prevnext

Begging with Money

A person said: "Yeah, she has more money than him, but I hope they work things up, I really liked them together..."

prevnext

'I'm Sorry'

And one fan asked: "Is it just me, or are all these older quarterbacks that are out of the playoffs just kicking up dust and trying to distract from the Super Bowl? Jealous much."

prev
0comments
Start the Conversation

of