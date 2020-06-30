Tom Brady Responds to Julian Edelman's Post on Cam Newton

✖

Julian Edelman is ready to work with Cam Newton, but Tom Brady knows the New England Patriots wide receiver will miss him. On Sunday, it was reported that Newton agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots, which Newton has confirmed. When Edelman heard the news, he posted a picture of him and Newton together indicating he's ready to go to work. Brady saw the post and wrote, "I will always be your #1."

When it comes down to it, Edelman has only caught passes for Brady ever since joining the Patriots in 2010. Despite never reaching the Pro Bowl, Edelman has had a lot of success with Brady, winning three Super Bowls and he was named Super Bowl MVP when the team defeated the Rams in February 2019. Last year, Edleman had his best season with the Patriots, catching 100 passes for 1,117 yards and eight touchdowns. For what he's done with Brady during the last 11 seasons, Edelman was named to the Patriots 2010's All-Decade Team.

Tom Brady lol pic.twitter.com/8au7iO9wrt — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 30, 2020

Brady had some fun with Edelman on Instagram, but he's happy the team was able to add Newton to the roster. When Brady heard Newton was going to sign with the Patriots, he wrote: "@underarmour QBs" with two 100 emojis. Brady and Newton were in an Under Armor commercial together in 2011. The interesting thing is the Patriots could be better off with Newton based on their offensive personnel.

"I honestly think the way the team is built right now fits more to Cam Newton football than it does to Tom Brady football," Chris Simms of NBC Sports said to the New York Post. "That's just tailor-made for Cam, and now you have the ability to do more creative things within the running game. Now you have one of the greatest play-action offenses in football."

Brady, who is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, won six Super Bowls during his 20 years in New England. He was also named Super Bowl MVP four times to go along with his three MVP trophies. Newton doesn't have that type of resume but he had a strong career with the Carolina Panthers. Newton was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 and the 2015 MVP award.