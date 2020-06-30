Tom Brady Reacts to Cam Newton Signing With Patriots

✖

Tom Brady is no longer the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots as he signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. Patriots fans were wondering who is going to be the next starting QB in New England, and that question was answered Sunday when the team agreed to sign Cam Newton to a one-year contract. How does Brady feel about the signing?

The six-time Super Bowl champion went to Instagram to show his support for Newton to the Patriots. He responded to an Instagram post by the NFL by writing, "@underarmour QBs" with two 100 emojis. The reason Brady brought up Under Armour is both were in a commercial for the company in 2011, which was Newton's first-ever commercial.

Tom Brady reacts to Cam Newton signing #Patriots pic.twitter.com/8bfBHnOlJM — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) June 29, 2020

Newton was cut by the Carolina Panthers in March, and many thought he would sign with the Patriots right away. And while he only signed a one-year deal worth $7.5 million, Newton has a chance to make significant Patriots history. According to STATS, if Newton becomes the Patriots starting QB, he will be the team's first starting QB who wasn't drafted by the team since Scott Secules in 1993. The Patriots have already made history by adding Newton, becoming the first team in league history to lose a former MVP in free agency and gain a former MVP in the same offseason, according to Elias Sports.

Losing Brady to another team wasn't something Patriots fans were anticipating. But is the team better off having a 31-year old Newton over a Brady, who will turn 43 at the start of the season? Chris Simms of NBC Sports told the New York Post adding Newton to the Patriots makes a ton of sense based on their personnel.

"I honestly think the way the team is built right now fits more to Cam Newton football than it does to Tom Brady football," Simms said. "That's just tailor-made for Cam, and now you have the ability to do more creative things within the running game. Now you have one of the greatest play-action offenses in football." Newton had a successful career with the Panthers, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 and winning the MVP award in 2015, the same season the Panthers reached the Super Bowl.