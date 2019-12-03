Tom Brady Rallies Teammates in ‘Never Quit’ Photo

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have been talked about a lot this week — and not because of their 10-2 record. On Sunday, the Patriots lost to the Houston Texans and after getting off to an 8-0 start, New England is 2-2 in their last four games. But being the leader that Brady is, he gave some motivation to his teammates as well as his fans via Instagram. Sharing a photo of himself talking to his teammates, Brady wrote, “‘A man is not finished when he is defeated. He is finished when he quits.’ This team will never quit!”

That led to a number of his fans showing their support for the team. One person wrote in Brady’s comments section, “Tommmmyyy they are saying you’re done again!! You know what this means!!!”

Another fan has support for the Patriots and Brady no matter what happens, the Instagram user wrote, “Pat’s nation luvs you no matter whether you win or lose! On to KC!”

And one fan has a prediction on how the Patriots’ season will play out. The fan wrote, “This team will win the super bowl! I can’t wait Tom. Keep competing!

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen responded to Brady’s post by writing, “Let’s go!!!” Actor and Patriots fan Donnie Wahlberg responded by writing, “F— YEAH!” along with the goat emoji.

Based on what Brady has done during his career, it’s not wise to count him out considering he has been to nine Super Bowls (and won six of them). However, the last four games have been a struggle for the Patriots’ offense as they are only scoring 18 points per game. Brady knows the offense has to improve, but he also knows there’s no need to panic.

“I think everyone’s working hard and we’re trying to do the right thing,” Brady said on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “There’s some good effort out there, guys are doing the best they can do, in my belief. We’re working hard and trying to do the right thing. Sometimes it’s been good and other times we obviously have work we still got to do. That’s just part of playing football.”

The reason the Patriots will make the playoffs this year will be because of their defense and special teams. However, it’s not guaranteed they will win the division because the Buffalo Bills are just one game behind the Pats for the AFC East lead. So with four games remaining, the Patriots can’t afford to not make another mistake or they could be in some serious trouble.