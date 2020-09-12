✖

Tom Brady is preparing for his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. He has every intention of leading the NFC team to a Super Bowl victory, which will require laser focus and incredible preparation. Part of this process is avoiding sexual relations with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, before games.

This revelation took place during an episode of Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert. The Top Gear America host asked Brady about his pregame rituals, as well as having a chip on his shoulder after his successful career in New England. "I'm going to ask a single Howard Stern-esque question. And that is — do you make love to your wife on a game day or is that off the table? Be Honest."

Brady laughed about the question, but he did not shy away from the answer. "Oh man, that's probably off the table," the six-time champion said. "I wouldn't say it's probably never happened, but I don't think that would be the moment."

The future Hall of Famer is not the only star quarterback to adopt the "no sex before games" approach to the NFL. John Elway, who won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos, also used a similar mindset. His ex-wife Janet detailed Elway's mindset during a 1998 interview with former Sports Illustrated writer Michael Silver.

Along with his bedroom habits, Brady also spoke about moving from Massachusetts to Florida to join his new team. He left an area known for cold weather and headed south to the land of heat and humidity. Brady said that he has enjoyed the change and that he is never going back to the cold weather. His daughter, on the other hand, has not been a big fan.

"We came to Florida for the last five months and my daughter's like, 'Daddy, what are we gonna do for Christmas? What are we gonna do for Halloween? Is there Halloween in Tampa?'" Brady said. "Every time we eat, we eat outside and it's like 85 degrees, [and] she won't eat outside with us. She goes inside the house. She's like, 'Daddy, I do not like it this hot all the time.'"