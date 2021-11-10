Tom Brady Rips NFL for One ‘Terrible Decision’

Tom Brady has a huge issue with one big move from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback appeared on the Let’s Go! podcast and was asked about the 17-game schedule. Brady said an extra game in the regular season is not good for the players and the league.

“I think it’s pointless. I thought it was a terrible decision,” Brady said, per CBS Sports. “So I don’t like the fact that we’re playing a 17th game at all. I think sixteen is plenty. And, again, you’re eight games into the year and you’re not halfway through, so that’s kind of a little frustrating aspect … A lot of people know my feelings on some of these topics. I’ve been pretty vocal about NFL issues over the last couple of years and some of the things that are done that I don’t necessarily think are in the best interests of the game.”

Brady also explained why the league is making the regular season longer. “Usually what the owners want the owners get. So, you know, that’s just the way the business has gone,” Brady said. “And we need strong union leadership from the player standpoint and a unified union in order to have the right amount of leverage to negotiate what we think is appropriate for an NFL player.”

The schedule expansion was the NFL’s first since 1978 when the league expanded from a 14-game format to 16. With the regular season one week longer, the NFL eliminated one preseason game, which gives the teams two bye weeks during the season.

“This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said of the schedule expansion in a statement. “The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.” Brady can’t be too mad right now as he has led the Buccaneers to a 6-2 record at the halfway point of the season. He’s also in the running to win his fourth MVP award as he has thrown for 2,650 yards, 25 touchdowns and five interceptions.