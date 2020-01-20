Tom Brady ‘Open Minded’ About Playing for Another Team in 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is about to be in a position he’s never been in before. On Mar. 18, Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent and there has been a ton of speculation when it comes to which team he will play for this fall. But is it really possible to see Brady in another NFL uniform for the 2020 season after being with the Patriots since 2000?

“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady said in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio per ESPN. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

Brady was seen in Las Vegas over the weekend as he attended UFC 246. And one of the things that gained some buzz was the six-time Super Bowl champion was talking to Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis. The Raiders are scheduled to move to Las Vegas this year and when fans saw the two together, the thought was Brady will be wearing silver and black very soon.

Another interesting thing about this is UFC President Dana White believes that Brady could sign a deal with the Raiders once he becomes a free agent.

“Just talked to Dana White after the press conference. He absolutely believes Tom Brady to the LV Raiders has legs,” Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote on Twitter. “White is a longtime Pats fan who has a relationship with Brady and is a suiteholder at Allegiant Stadium. Also says Mark Davis is one of the nicest people in sports.”

There are other teams that will be in play for Brady if the Patriots don’t re-sign him. One team to watch for is the Los Angeles Chargers. With Brady being from California and Philip Rivers possibly not returning to the team next season, the Chargers could offer Brady a deal and see if he’s the missing piece for them to make a playoff run. Another team that could sign Brady is the Indianapolis Colts. Andrew Luck retired before the 2019 season and the team had Brady’s former teammate Jacoby Brissett who had a solid year. But the Colts would like to have more at the quarterback position and Brady definitely has the credentials despite being 42 years old.