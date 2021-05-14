Tom Brady Could Make NFL History in Upcoming Game Against New England Patriots

✖

The NFL 2021 regular-season schedule was released this week, and Tom Brady will face his former team, the New England Patriots, in Week 4. Not only does Brady have a chance to beat his former team, but he can also break another NFL record. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback currently has 79,204 career passing yards, he just needs 1,154 passing yards to pass Drew Bress to be the NFL's all-time passing yards leader.

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports said that Brady can reach the mark against the Patriots by averaging "288.5 passing yards per game over each of his four games." In 2020, Brady averaged 289.6 passing yards per game, and with the Buccaneers bringing back all 22 starters from last season, Brady should be able to reach that mark. Patriots fans were not happy to see Brady leave the team for the Buccaneers last year but appreciate all the great memories he gave them. Brady led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances with six Super Bowl wins. He won another Super Bowl earlier this year with the Buccaneers.

"There were a lot of things that really were intriguing to me about the organization – the players, and the coaches, and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish the goal of what playing football is, which is to win," Brady said after signing his contract with the Buccaneers. "I'm going to try to do everything I can in my position and what I’m responsible for to make that happen. And I’ve got to trust that everyone else is doing the exact same thing. In that part, it’s no different than what I’ve experienced for 20 years in my own role."

Being the NFL's all-time passing leader will just be another milestone for the 43-year-old quarterback. Brady is already the all-time leader of passing touchdowns and has won more playoff games than any other player in NFL history. It's one of the many reasons why people call him the GOAT of the NFL.

"I think just being grateful for all of the blessings in my life," Brady told reporters during Super Bowl week earlier this year. "I've got more than anyone could imagine. In the end I just try to do the best that I can do with every situation. You understand that there are a lot of people that have supported me over the time to get to this point. I think any time you get the chance to realize your dreams – between high school, college and pro football, I've been doing this for almost 30 years. I'm just so appreciative of all the different people who have helped me along the way. So grateful for all of the experiences that I've had."