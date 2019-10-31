Tom Brady Reportedly Interested in the Chargers If He Leaves Patriots

Tom Brady is focused on helping the New England Patriots winning another Super Bowl despite rumors of him possibly leaving the team after the end of this season. However, if it does come down to him not being on the Patriots roster next season, he could be making his way to Los Angeles. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, Brady, who has been with the Patriots since 2000 could sign with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

“Most of the teams expected to be in need of a quarterback wouldn’t garner any attention from him (Cincinnati, Tampa, rebuilding Miami, Tennessee), but the Chargers would have a unique appeal to Brady on multiple levels, the sources said, while it’s also something the league would covet given the Chargers’ current struggles to sell PSLs and sponsorships at the glistening new stadium they will share with the Rams in Inglewood beginning next fall,” La Canfora wrote.

He went on to say Brady knows the area well since he has friends and family there.

“Brady trains often in Southern California and has family in that state. He has held spring passing camps there, his business partner and trainer lives there (Alex Guerrero) as does his throwing specialist (Tom House),” La Canfora wrote. Brady has also become increasingly engrossed in Hollywood, with a second career looming perhaps in large-scale productions.”

Last week, Brady said he’s not sure where he’ll be after the 2019 season. Before that, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said Brady staying with the Patriots in 2020 is the least likely option. So there has been a lot of talk of either Brady retiring or joining a new team. While it’s also likely Brady returns to New England, it would make sense for him to go to the Chargers. If the Chargers continue to struggle this year, they could fire head coach Anthony Lynn and try to hire Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to be man in charge, and that would be a good reason for Brady to leave.

That said, Brady is enjoying his time with Patriots this season as they are currently 8-0 and look poised to make another Super Bowl run. And if New England wins another title, Brady would have seven Super Bowl rings and it’s possible he could call it a career after that since he would have nothing else to prove.