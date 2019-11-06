Tom Brady Fawns Over Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Beaming New Selfie

If there was ever any doubt about Tom Brady‘s love for his wife, Gisele Bundchen, he erased them with a recent comment on Instagram. Monday, she posted a photo on social media in which she was shown grinning from ear to ear and soaking in the moment. In response, Brady dropped five heart emojis in the comments.

Of course, the fans of both Brady and Bundchen were overjoyed to see this interaction on social media. Having the QB simply respond to his wife’s photo was just another sign that they are truly a happy couple.

“I love how much you love your love,” one fan wrote in response. “It’s beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Nov 4, 2019 at 7:01am PST

Brady has never been shy about expressing his love for his wife or discussing the impact that she has on his life. For example, he met with reporters during training camp and explained how Bundchen makes him a better father and QB.

“The last couple years, it’s been really great for me to spend the offseason with them and, you know, really fill up that bucket and give them the time, love, and support that they need,” Brady said in late July. “You know, because when I’m here doing my thing, my wife’s gotta hold down the fort, and she has put a lot on hold over the years to support my dreams.

“And I feel like it’s my responsibility as a husband to do the same for her. She’s happy when I get back to football because she knows how happy I am. It was a great offseason, but now it’s time for football, and I think everyone in our family is prepared for that.”

There are times when Brady can be with his family, such as on Halloween night when he took them trick or treating, but football season is when he is completely busy and focused on reaching the Super Bowl once again. During these months, it’s up to Bundchen to keep the household running, which is something that Brady truly appreciates.

As his emoji drop on Instagram showed on Monday, the Patriots QB loves his wife and appreciates the opportunity to be with her and raise a family together. The other comments simply show that the fans are overjoyed to see this show of love.

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty