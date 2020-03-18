Tom Brady: Fans Lose it After Former Patriots QB Reportedly Signs With Buccaneers

Tuesday afternoon, FS1 host Colin Cowherd surprised NFL fans when he reported that former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady would be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran was expected to join the Los Angeles Chargers due to starting a production company in Southern California, but he would instead be heading to Florida.

The news was not immediately confirmed or denied by Brady, but the fans reacted as if this was a done deal. They believed Cowherd’s report and immediately began throwing their opinions onto Twitter.

Some of the football fans were simply stunned that Brady would be joining head coach Bruce Arians while others just laughed at the situation. Some fans were concerned that the 42-year-old would not be protected by the offensive line.

Whether or not they agreed with the decision to reportedly join the Buccaneers, the NFL fans were just curious. They wanted to know if Brady would find success outside of New England and with a different coach.

Are You Sure?

If this is coming from @ColinCowherd then he’s def not signing with the Bucs https://t.co/nKs3SPpsOH — Jay (@JayLledo) March 17, 2020

Cowherd has developed a reputation for making some factual mistakes on his radio show. One example was the time that he said Alex Smith defeated Nick Saban and Alabama during his time at Utah. Smith never faced off with Saban during his college career.

With the radio host announcing the Brady to the Buccaneers news, one of the immediate reactions was doubt. Football fans wanted a different source to provide confirmation.

A Good Fit

Think about the WR weapons, a talented OJ Howard who resembles Gronk, a good D, and Bruce Arians as coach. Oh, and no Mahomes in the division. Pretty good fit. #Brady #Bucs — kevybet (@kevybet) March 17, 2020

One of the top conversations throughout the 2019 NFL season was that Brady had a lack of weapons at his disposal. This will not be the case in Tampa Bay. There are plenty of options for him to utilize against the NFC South.

The Buccaneers had two 1,000-yard receivers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, and they also have two capable tight ends in OJ Howard and Cameron Brate. If the defense puts him in good situations, the expectation is that Brady will find success.

Not Sold

*Bucs gets rid of Jameis who is only 26 years old and not even in his prime, arguably best QB in our history*



*Bucs ownership signs 43 year old washed up system QB Brady*



Bucs Ownership: pic.twitter.com/dLsQckTfmC — JDaddy: Jameis Apologist (@Jdaddy_SZN) March 17, 2020

There were some Buccaneers fans that reacted to the report of Brady’s signing with considerable excitement. They were ready to see the three-time NFL MVP bring his talents to Florida. However, this was not a universal opinion.

There were some supporters of the NFC South team that felt the Buccaneers were giving up on Jameis Winston far too quickly. He has shown considerable promise throughout his career, and they believed that he was only going to improve after Lasik Surgery.

Team-Building

Brady is signing with the Bucs tmrw and the only thing Bucs offense is missing is a RB, go get Melvin Gordon too — ✨💎 Luis (@ChicoLuis_) March 17, 2020

Reportedly adding Brady to the mix is only one part of the winning formula, according to some Buccaneers fans. They believe that the team needs to add a few more pieces to truly achieve a Super Bowl-winning roster.

While the Buccaneers do have Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones at running back, the fans don’t have the utmost faith in this duo. They would rather have a former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Systems

System QB? Bill was always a defensive coach and Brady has succeed with many different Offensive cordinaters, y’all should be happy you are getting a bonafide stud who won’t throw 30 picks in a year — ☥ Osiris ☥ (@Osiris_North) March 17, 2020

There have been many debates throughout Brady’s career about whether he or Bill Belichick is mostly responsible for sustained success. Many of his critics have often referred to the 42-year-old QB as a “system” player. They don’t think he will find success outside of New England.

Brady’s supporters, however, have a very different outlook on the situation. They believe that he can find success with any cast of surrounding talent and any offensive coordinator.

Weird

Brady on the Bucs or Chargers would just look wrong imo he should retire — Upshaw (@RDHUTCHIIUB) March 17, 2020

With Brady announcing on Tuesday that he would be leaving the Patriots, there were immediate concerns among his fans. specifically, they didn’t want to see him in a different uniform. There have been many instances throughout NFL history of a longtime star signing with another team and just looking odd in their uniform.

Brett Favre left the Green Bay Packers and joined the New York Jets and then the Minnesota Vikings. Emmitt Smith left the Dallas Cowboys for the Arizona Cardinals. The fans didn’t want to see Brady in a Buccaneers jersey.

Shopping

@Buccaneers release the uniforms early so I can buy a Brady jersey thanks in advance — Nick Sitro (@nicksitro) March 17, 2020

There were many football fans that didn’t want to see Brady in any other jersey, but many others were fond of the idea. In fact, they were refreshing the NFL shop in hopes of being one of the first to purchase a bonafide Buccaneers Brady jersey.

However, there was one small issue in that Tampa Bay is currently teasing new uniforms. The new look has not been unveiled yet, which is causing frustration for some fans. They want the new jersey with the new QB’s name.

Antonio Brown

AB goin to the Bucs smh https://t.co/8i9vGATenv — Rashad (@capitalsauce) March 17, 2020

With the news that Brady could be going to the Buccaneers, the fans reacted with another important question. Will Antonio Brown be signed to a free-agent deal in the coming weeks? He and Brady found success together during a Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Brown has said multiple times that he wants to play in the NFL again and that he wants to join Brady wherever the six-time Super Bowl champion goes. Would he consider joining the Bucs, and would the team be willing to sign him?

(Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)