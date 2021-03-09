Tom Brady Could Join Exclusive NFL List During 2021 Season

✖

Tom Brady has a chance to once again make history during the 2021 season. As mentioned by CBS Sports, Brady could become the fourth quarterback in NFL history to have beaten all 32 teams. The other three quarterbacks to do it are Brett Favre and Drew Brees and Peyton Manning.

The only team Brady hasn't beaten is the New England Patriots. The only reason for that is Brady played for the Patriots for 20 seasons before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March of last year. The Buccaneers didn't play the Patriots this past season but that will change in 2021 as Tampa Bay is scheduled to face Tom Brady's old team. The date of the game will be announced likely in May.

CBS Sports also mentioned that when Brady was drafted by the Patriots in 2000, the NFL only had 31 teams as the Houston Texans didn't start playing until the 2002 season. Of the 31 teams Brady has beaten, he has won the most games against the Buffalo Bills (32). His lowest win total is against the Arizona Cardinals (one). As far as other quarterbacks who could reach the mark, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger and Alex Smith are the only three that have beaten 31 teams. Rodgers will likely end his career with the Green Bay Packers and Roethlisberger just signed a new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith, who is now a free agent, has a chance to reach that mark in 2021, but he will have to sign with a team that will face the Kansas City Chiefs, the only team Smith hasn't defeated.

Brady has already accomplished more than another only player in NFL history, so beating all 32 teams will just be another record he will add to his long and storied career. 2020 was a memorable season for Brady as he led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl in his first season with the team. He has now won seven Super Bowls in 10 appearances.

"We've been grinding pretty hard, so I haven't had a lot of time to think about all the things like that. I'm just blessed, grateful for my teammates, all the people that have supported us all year, my boy Alex [Guerrero]," Brady said after the Super Bowl in February. "It's been a great year."