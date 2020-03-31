Tom Brady Fans Sound off After Buccaneers Quarterback Gives Tips to Stay Healthy During Coronavirus Pandemic

Tom Brady is looking out for his fans during the coronavirus pandemic. This past weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went to Twitter to offer tips to staying healthy as cases of COVID-19 continue to grow all over the world. The tips Brady offered will help boost the immune system every day.

“I hope we’re all staying home and staying safe but hopefully we’re also staying active too because we’ve got to give our body what it needs at this time to support a healthy immune system,” Brady said. The Patriots quarterback added eating nutrient-dense vegetables, stay hydrated and consuming vitamin C and zinc is also a good way to build the immune system. He also said resting is important as well as staying active for at least half an hour.

Brady wants the coronavirus cases the stop so he can get ready for the 2020 season. With him signing a two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs, Brady is looking to leading a new team to the Super Bowl. He spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and he led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances while winning six of them.

Here’s a look at fans reacting to Brady’s message.

Angry Fan

Tom how could you leave NE, for the Lowly Bucs. How?????? What is wrong with People? The Greed, Hatred, Pride, What is wrong with Man? I guess people like me will NEVER KNOW what is going on. Millionaires forget what real life is about, How much Money do you need? SAD!!!! — John Sorrentino (@JohnSorrentino5) March 28, 2020

This fan is still mad Brady left the Patriots for the Bucs. We may never know the exact reason why Brady left, but he has moved on from the situation and he’s now ready to have success with a new team in a new division and new conference.

Gain Weight

Oh God Brady looks malnourished. He needs to gain 15-20 pounds behind that line. He’s gonna get hurt — Gunga Is the meme (@Gunga_Is) March 28, 2020

According to this fan, Brady needs to gain some weight before the start of the season or he could suffer an injury. Brady’s never been a guy to put on weight, and he does a good job protecting himself from defenders. He should be OK.

Buffalo Bills Fans

Buffalo Bills fans don’t care what Brady has to say, they are happy he’s no longer playing in the AFC East. Ever since Brady took over as the starting quarterback in 2001, the Pats won the AFC East all but twice (2002, 2008).

Question

Is chasing ur kids all day exercise? Lol — DW (@_damonknows) March 28, 2020

This fan asks a valid question since everyone is in quarantine. Kids don’t have to go to school which means they are in the house all day. Brady knows this all too well as he has three kids of his own.

Loving Brady

Tom, whatever you said. You look fine as hell — Nicole Hiles (@coleyhiles1) March 28, 2020

This also doesn’t care what Brady has to say as long as she gets to see him on the screen. Brady is also known for his looks and a good amount of female NFL fans are happy that the six-time Super Bowl champion is still playing.

Respect

I’m not a Patriots, or Buccaneers fan, but I respect Tom Brady. People need to realize that he did the best move for himself, and there wasn’t a realistic other option Besides being underpaid as a patriot. This 2020 season will prove a lot in the NFL, good luck to everyone. — TheQuackAttack8 (@WorstName1) March 28, 2020

Brady did the best thing for him according to this person who is not a fan of the Pats or Bucs. Brady wanted another challenge, and the Bucs have a bunch of young talent that just need a leader to guide them.

Last Thing From Brady

We are going to solve this one day at a time! My thoughts are with you all!! — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 28, 2020

Brady added on to his message as he said we’re going to get through it together. Things are not easy right now, but Brady believes as long as we stay healthy and boost our immune systems, things will get back to normal sooner than later.