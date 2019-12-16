Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Patriots’ Latest Spying Scandal

Following a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appeared on the Greg Hill Show as part of his weekly tradition. There were many topics to discuss, such as Brady giving Bengals running back Joe Mixon a jersey, but he was also asked about the Patriots’ alleged spying.

“I don’t think any player gave it one second of thought, so it’s not something that, you know, we weren’t very disturbed,” Brady said during his appearance. “You just move on, man.”

As Brady explained, there is so much going on in the NFL, and focusing on this would only be a detriment to the Patriots. The players have to think about winning upcoming games; they can’t dwell on this alleged incident.

“There’s a lot of distractions out there and if you can lose focus on your job, then that’s really a waste of your time,” Brady continued. “There’s a lot of people out there who can create distractions for us, but we just want to go out there and focus on what we can do and what our job and try to go out there and play as best we possibly can.”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, this investigation is “fascinating” given that no one is disputing that the videographers had interviewed the advance scout and had filmed the Bengals sideline. This was confirmed in statements by the Patriots. However, Rapoport continued by explaining that the motive of the videographers is what is being examined. Were they planning on showing Bill Belichick the footage in order to provide a competitive advantage against the Cincinnati Bengals?

The league will continue to take its time investigating this situation, and punishment could be handed down in the coming weeks. Mark Maske of the Washington Post has reported that a penalty is likely, but the league is still determining what would be appropriate. The Patriots are reportedly bracing for a fine, but they could also lose one or more future draft picks.

The Patriots easily achieved success on Sunday after the defense intercepted Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton four different times, one of which was returned for a touchdown. New England rolled to a 34-13 victory, delivering the 11th win for a record 10 consecutive seasons.

Whether or not the punishment is given is irrelevant to Brady. At this point, he is simply going to focus on winning more games and potentially reaching Super Bowl LIV.

(Photo Credit: Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty)