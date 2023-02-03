Tom Brady: The 7 Greatest Stats of Legendary Quarterback's Career

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL again, but it looks like this time he's not coming back. After 23 NFL seasons, the Super Bowl champion quarterback is done playing. And if one were to split his career in half, Brady essentially could be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame twice.

"Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring. For good," Brady announces in his retirement video. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I just figured I'd press record and let you guys know first. So I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

"Thank you, guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me," he continues, appearing choked up. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all." Here's a look at seven of Brady's best stats.