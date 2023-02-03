Tom Brady: The 7 Greatest Stats of Legendary Quarterback's Career
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL again, but it looks like this time he's not coming back. After 23 NFL seasons, the Super Bowl champion quarterback is done playing. And if one were to split his career in half, Brady essentially could be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame twice.
"Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring. For good," Brady announces in his retirement video. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I just figured I'd press record and let you guys know first. So I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.
"Thank you, guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me," he continues, appearing choked up. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all." Here's a look at seven of Brady's best stats.
10 Super Bowls
Reaching one Super Bowl is hard. But with Brady reaching the Super Bowl ten times, he's making it look too easy. And the thing is Brady has been the starting quarterback in all ten games. No other player in NFL history has appeared in more than six, according to USA Today.
5 Super Bowl MVPs
And not only has Brady been to the Super Bowl in what will be ten times, but he's also performed well in the big games. Brady is the only NFL player to be named Super Bowl MVP five times. Joe Montana has won the award three times while Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw and Eli Manning have won it twice.
3 MVPs
Brady has won the regular-season MVP award three times. Peyton Manning has the record with five, but Brady is tied with Brett Favre for the second-most in NFL history. The interesting thing about this is Brady didn't win the Super Bowl win he won the MVP award.
Seven Super Bowl Titles
This is the top stat for people when talking about Brady. Most players will be happy with one Super Bowl win. That is not the case for Brady as he has seven Super Bowl rings. Former NFL defensive end Charles Haley is the only player close to Brady in rings as he has five.
14 Conference Championships
What might be a more amazing stat than the 10 Super Bowl appearances is being in the conference championship 14 times. According to USA Today, Joe Montana has the second-most conference titles appearances with seven.
285 wins
Some will argue that quarterback wins aren't a stat. But Brady has won 251 games in the regular season and 34 games in the playoffs as a starter. Brett Favre and Manning and tied for second in regular-season wins (186) while Montana ranks second in postseason victories (16).
Buccaneers Regular Season Records
In Brady's first year with the Buccaneers, he set the franchise regular-season record for completions (401), touchdown passes (40) and quarterback rating (102.2). In 2021, Brady broke his completion record (485) TD record (43) and now holds the Buccaneers single-season passing yards record (5,316).