Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy

The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.

Fans didn't like the PNC Championship's original move since he's only 13 years old. One fan tweeted: "What is this anti-Woods BS? A 13-year-old has to play from the same tees as the best women's golfer on the planet?"

The committee for the @PNCchampionship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie Woods to the tee markers designed for 65-72 yo male pros, LPGA pros over 50 & family members age 12-13 yo. Charlie is 13 and will now play at 6,452 yds instead of 6,754 yds as previously planned. — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) December 15, 2022

"Don't see how fair it is to have a 13-year-old play the same tees as a Women's Major Champion from 18 months ago," another fan added. The committee for the PNC Championship realizes that Charlie is only 13, but they have also seen what he can do on the golf course. Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington recently gave a lot of praise to Charlie for his golf swing.

"It's very interesting for a 13-year-old. And he did it when he was 11. It's hard to support the angles in a golf swing at 11, he could hold the club at the right position," Harrington said, per Golf Channel. "Most kids who are good at 11, 12, 13 years of age, their swing hasn't even come close to developing.

"I bet you if you went back and looked at Rory [McIlroy] at 12 years of age, he was hitting a big loopy, you know, drop kicking. Because that's what they do, kids. But Charlie has always managed to pressure the golf ball, which is exceptional at that age." Harrington also said that Charlie is pretty darn good. It looks like Charlie's life is going to be in golf at this stage. And that's only looking from the outside."