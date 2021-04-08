Tiger Woods Update: How His Ex Elin Nordegren Is Helping the Pro Golfer Amid Recovery

✖

Tiger Woods is currently recovering from the injuries he suffered in a car accident in February, and his ex-wife is doing everything she can to help. According to PEOPLE, Woods has been able to see the kids frequently, thanks to Elin Nordegren. Woods uses the majority of his free time to be with his children, Charlie Axel and Sam Alexis.

"He sees the kids a lot," an insider told PEOPLE. "Maybe not every day, but almost every day. A lot of that is because of Elin, who is just amazing. She's been incredible since the crash. She has bent over backwards to make sure that he can see the kids while he recovers from his injuries." Woods underwent emergency surgery for "significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity" that he suffered in the February 23 crash in Los Angeles. He spent three weeks in the hospital before heading home to Florida.

"Tiger is happy to be back home," another source told PEOPLE. "He is still recovering and has some pain, but he is in good spirits. "He is focused on his continued recovery. There is a rehabilitation plan that he is focused on. He knows he is very lucky to be alive. He appreciates that he has access to great medical care. He has a great attitude."

On Wednesday, graphic details of Wood's injuries were revealed and the cause of the crash. It was reported that the golf star was driving between 84 and 87 mph in a 45-mph zone at the time of the crash. Once the cause of the crash was announced on social media.

"In the last few days, I received word from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23 in Los Angeles has been completed and closed," Woods said in a statement. "I am so grateful to both the good samaritans who came to assist me and called 911. I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefighter/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzales and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital. "I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this very difficult time."