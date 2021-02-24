Tiger Woods Accident: Barack Obama Says 'Never Count Tiger out' After Car Crash

✖

Barack Obama is confident Tiger Woods will bounce back after his serious car crash. The former president went to Twitter to send well wishes to Woods and his family. Woods was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles and suffered injuries to his lower legs.

"Sending my prayers to [Tiger Woods] nd his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf," Obama wrote on Twitter. "If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out." Woods and Obama have a history together as they have shared the golf course over the years. In 2017, Woods and Obama played golf together along with Houston Astros Chairman Jim Crane and former Mayor of Dallas Ron Kirk.

"Well, when you get to play with the President and Tiger Woods in the same round, that's one that doesn't happen every day and it might not happen again," Crane told MLB.com at the time, as reported by ESPN. "It was a lot of fun. The President was very cordial, and Tiger had a lot of fun and hit some great shots. We had a lot of fun."

Obama first met Woods in January during his inauguration in Washington. Woods then visited the White House four months later in April and Obama welcomed him to the oval office. Later in the year, Woods was dealing with issues in his personal life including multiple affairs, leading to a divorce. In an interview with Fox News Obama said that Woods still will be a "terrific" golfer despite his issues.

Woods' car crash comes two months after he had surgery on his back. With the back surgery and the car crash, Woods has a very long road ahead of him when it comes to his recovery. “As if his body hasn’t endured enough,” Jon Rahm, the No. 2 player in the world, said from the Workday Championship in Florida, as reported by the Associated Press. “I just hope he can get out of the hospital after recovery and he can still play with his kids and have a normal life.”

Obama isn't the only former president to send a message to Tiger Woods. Donald Trump also showed optimism for Woods, stating, “Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!”