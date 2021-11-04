‘Thursday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Jets vs. Colts

The ninth week of the 2021 NFL season starts with two teams who need to turn things around. The New York Jets (2-5) will face the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) in an AFC battle tonight. Week 9 of Thursday Night Football will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox and the NFL Network. It will also stream on Amazon Prime Video, the NFL App and the Yahoo Sports App.

The Jets have only won two games but are coming off a big 34-31 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Mike White started in place of an injured Zach Wilson and threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns. He signed with the team in 2019 after being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. Tonight will be White’s second career start.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Zach was awesome,” White said to the team’s official website this week. “He was the first one to greet me walking off the field. He gave me a big hug. He was more juiced up than me. He was texting my phone during the game knowing I wasn’t able to answer and then sent me a big long congratulations text. His girlfriend even texted my wife. That’s just who Zach is. He’s super genuine, loves football and loves being around the team, and it just shows, on or off the field.”

While the Jets won their game 34-31 last week, the Colts lost to the Titans by the same score. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw three touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss while wide receiver Michael Pittman caught two touchdown passes. Despite only having three wins, the Colts are in second place in the AFC South and just two games out of the final wild-card spot in the playoffs.

“Beating myself up over those ones at the end of the game there, for sure,” Wentz told reporters after the game, per NFL.com. One of the interceptions Wentz threw came in the fourth quarter, which led to the Titans taking a 31-24 lead. “They had it covered up pretty good, obviously,” Wentz said. “Terrible play, terrible play. One-on-one, trying to find a way to just get rid of the ball and next thing you know I’m about to go down. So, yeah. One I definitely want back. That one hurts a little bit.”