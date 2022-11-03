Thursday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Eagles vs Texans

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season will start with the lone undefeated team in the league taking the field. The Philadelphia Eagles are in Texas to take on the Houston Texans tonight for Thursday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and stream exclusively on Prime Video. The game will also stream on NFL+ via mobile.

The Eagles (7-0) have looked strong on both sides of the ball all season long. They are ranked third in the NFL in scoring offense (28 points per game) and fourth in scoring defense (16.9). Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been strong in the air and on the ground. Through seven games, the Alabama alum has completed 67% of his passes while throwing for 1,799 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions with a 105.1 passer rating. He has also rushed for 303 yards and six touchdowns on 79 carries. Tonight will be a special game for Hurts since he grew up in Houston.

"I think going back to Houston should be fun," Hurts said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. "It's always been a dream of mine to play in NRG/Reliant Stadium. I've spent a lot of time in that city, my childhood growing up in Houston, going to watch the Texans play, being in the Texans facility as a kid, going to watch high school playoff games in that stadium and not having the opportunity to play in it. I'll have an opportunity this week and I'm looking forward to playing back home. It'll be fun."

The Texans (1-5-1) are having a rough 2022 season, which is not surprising considering they have made their share of changes in the offseason, including getting a new coach in Lovie Smith and trading star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns despite not playing last year. One player who has stood out is running back Dameon Pierce who has rushed for 539 yards and three touchdowns through seven games. As of this writing, Pierce is ranked 12th in the league in rushing yards.

"It's really a village coming in, helping me as a rookie, especially as a rookie, like you don't get that out of most locker rooms," Pierce told reporters last month, per the Texans' official website. "They kind of let the rookies kind of fend for themselves, but I'm blessed and grateful to be in the locker room with such camaraderie and brotherhood that those guys lift me up in the moments and they push me along, help me develop."