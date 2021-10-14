‘Thursday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Eagles

After a career performance on Sunday, Tom Brady will look to keep the good times rolling on Thursday Night Football. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. The game will kick off tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET on the NFL Network and Fox. Buccaneers vs. Eagles will also stream on Amazon, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

Brady has led the Buccaneers to a 4-1 start to the season. And despite being 44 years old, Brady continues to play at a high level, throwing for 411 yards and five touchdowns last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Brady did injure his thumb during the game but should be a full go tonight since there was no significant damage.

“It’s not like it’s your left hand,” said Brady on Tuesday, per the team’s official website. “If it was my left hand I wouldn’t even think two seconds about it. The fact that it’s your throwing hand, there’s not many things that are that important to a quarterback, other than probably your right shoulder, your right elbow and your right hand. So any time you get banged on one of those it could be an issue, but like I said I think it’s…there’s nothing, no serious injury at all. It’s more of discomfort but I think that should be fine in the next day or two.”

The Eagles bounced back with a 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The victory was much-needed considering the Eagles lost the last three games before the Panthers contest. Despite the slow start, the Eagles have been strong on defense as they are ranked ninth in the league in total yards allowed (336.8). However, the Eagles know they are facing their biggest challenge in Brady who has thrown 15 touchdown passes this season.

“We understand what’s at stake. We understand who’s coming in, especially defensively,” safety Rodney McLeod said on Tuesday afternoon in an exclusive interview for the Eagles Insider Podcast, per the team’s official website. “They have a high-powered offense led by Tom Brady and it’s at home. We want to get that win.”