NFL Head Coach Fired After Three Years With Team

Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Friday, the Los Angeles Chargers announced they have parted ways with head coach Brandon Staley after three seasons with the team. The Chargers also announced general manager Tom Telesco has been fired after being with the team for 11 seasons. The firings game after the Chargers lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 63-21. This also came after the Chargers announced quarterback Justin Herbert is out for the rest of the season with a finger injury.

"I want to thank Tom and Brandon for their hard work, dedication and professionalism, and wish both them and their great families nothing but the best," Chargers Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos said in a statement. "These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly — especially when you consider the number of people they impact. We are clearly not where we expect to be, however, and we need new vision. Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take. Our fans have stood strong through so many ups and downs and close games. They deserve more. Frankly, they've earned more. Building and maintaining a championship-caliber program remains our ultimate goal. And reimagining how we achieve that goal begins today."

Staley 41, was hired as the Chargers head coach in 2021 after spending the 2020 season as the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. During his time with the Chargers, Staley posted a 24-24 record including two winning seasons and a playoff berth last year. However, Staley has had some tough losses, including the final game of the season against the Raiders in 2021 that prevented them from making the playoffs, and the playoff loss in 2022 when they fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars after leading 27-0 in the second quarter. And in Thursday's game against the Raiders, the Chargers were down 49-0 in the third quarter.

After the game, Staley said he should remain the head coach of the Chargers. "I know what I've done here for three years, and I know what I've put into this, and I know where we're capable of going," Staley said, per ESPN. "I know the type of coach I am. I believe in myself."

Staley began his NFL coaching career in 2017 as a linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears. He also spent time with the Denver Broncos before joining the Rams in 2020. Staley played college football at the University of Dayton and Mercyhurst College and spent years as an assistant coach at the college level.