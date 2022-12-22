Thursday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Jaguars vs Jets

Week 16 of the 2022 NFL Season starts with two teams in the playoff hunt on the AFC side. The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the New York Jets tonight (Dec. 22) for Thursday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and stream exclusively on Prime Video. Mobile users can also stream the game on NFL+.

The Jaguars (6-8) are playing good football after getting off to a slow start. After winning just three of their first 10 games, the Jaguars have won three of their last four including a wild game against the Dallas Cowboys in overtime. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been the key to the Jaguars' recent success as he's thrown just one interception in the last six games.

Rain is in for forecast for tonight's game, so the Jaguars know that will make things more challenging. "All the experience you have and stuff you can pull from is good," Lawrence said, per the Jaguars' official website. "It's not cold here, but it has rained here in two or three of our home games, so I have experience with that – those 20-minute showers during a lot of games you get. We know what that's like, just having to adjust on the fly. It hasn't really affected our plan much or the way we call plays or execute. It has been good."

After getting off to a strong start, the Jets (7-7) have lost their last three games and are in danger of missing the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year. They are only one game behind the Miami Dolphins for the final spot in the AFC playoff standings, but the quarterback situation could cost the Jets as the team has being going back and forth with Zach Wilson and Mike White. Wilson will get the start tonight due to White suffering an injury last week. Wilson, who was selected by the Jets No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, has not looked sharp this year, throwing six touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games.

"There are quarterbacks through the history of time that needed just a little bit longer to find their groove," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said, per ESPN. "So, when you see Zach, he's got a lot of things you just can't teach. You just can't teach some of the stuff he does. "For him, it's just learning the timing and rhythm aspect of it, the intermediate passing game and finding that consistency for four quarters. When he's in rhythm, and he is hitting on all cylinders, it's pretty cool to watch."