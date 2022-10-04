Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back Involved in Youth Football Fight

A former NFL running back was involved in a fight at a youth football game in Gilbert, Arizona, according to USA Today, LeGarrette Blount was the person involved in the incident, and was at the game serving as a coach for the GCYFC Gators. The team was playing against the Elite, and after the game, Blount took exception to something someone said to him during the postgame handshake, according to TMZ Sports which obtained the video of the incident. Blount became upset and got so angry he sprinted to the opposing sideline and began arguing.

The verbal altercation got more heated, leading to Blount throwing two punches at a man in a white shirt. Blount was pulled away from the area, but the arguing continued until everyone went their separate ways several minutes later. Police are investigating the fight but no arrests have been made.

LeGarrette Blount, now head coach of 12-yr-old #football players, got into a fight after a game in AZ Saturday night. All hell broke loose after the handshake line. Cops investigating. Here's part of the video. Click link for full 4-minute video/details: https://t.co/KgiBXHWn6c pic.twitter.com/Igh9TQi1ik — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) October 3, 2022

Following the incident, Blount went to Twitter to apologize for his actions. "Today video footage was sent to TMZ in regards to my actions at a football game this past weekend," Blount wrote. "Unfortunately the video shared does not display all off the details and events that transpired. Regardless of that, I take full responsibility for my part in it and for putting myself in this situation.

"I apologize to all of my players and parents and also to the players and parents on the other team. As a leader, coach, father and a role model, I understand my actions are unacceptable. I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth."

Blount, 35, originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He was cut from the team before the 2010 season began but quickly joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he spent three seasons with the team. In 2013, Blount was traded to the New England Patriots and played in all 16 regular season games. He signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014 but was cut by the game in November of that season. Blount rejoined the Patriots to finish out the 2014 season and helped the team win the Super Bowl.

Blount would spend another two seasons with the Patriots and won another Super Bowl in 2016. The following year, Blount signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and helped the squad win it all by beating the Patriots. In 2018, Blount signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions before announcing his retirement in 2020. In his career, Blount played in 132 games with 62 starts and rushed for 6,306 yards and 56 touchdowns.