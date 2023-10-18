PGA Tour Shriners Prize Money, Revealed

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open took place in Las Vegas this past weekend, and Tom Kim came out on top for the second consecutive year. With him placing first in the tournament on the PGA Tour, Kim earned a large amount of money. Golf Digest revealed how much each golfer made during the tournament, and Kim won $1,512,000. Adam Hadwin came in second and earned $915,600 and four players tied for third and received $410,025 (Eric Cole, Alex Noren, J.T. Poston and Taylor Pendrith).

Rounding out the top 12, six players tied for seventh place and earned $238,000 (Beau Hossler, Cam Davis, Chesson Hadley, Joel Dahmen, Isaiah Salinda and K.H. Lee). The lowest payout was $17,556, which went to James Hahn who finished in last place (68th).

Youngest 3-time winner since Tiger Woods… is Tom Kim the PGA Tour’s next superstar? pic.twitter.com/arWtwWQkmJ — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) October 18, 2023

Kim, 21, became the first golf star to repeat on tour since Scottie Scheffler at the WM Phoenix Open in February. The South Korean native also became the first golfer to lead the same event after 54 holes in consecutive years and win both times since Patrick Cantlay accomplished the feat at the 2021 and 2022 BMW Championship. Kim has won three PGA Tour titles, the youngest to do that since Tiger Woods in 1997.

"I really felt confident in myself," Kim said, per ESPN. "I knew that if I did me I was going to be able to do it. I'm stoked to get this one." Kim's finish at Shriners is not a big surprise considering he's having a consistent 2023. He tied for 16th at the Masters, finished eighth in the U.S. Open and finished second in The Open Championship, which has led to him having a No. 11 ranking.

"It's been a learning curve for me," Kim told Today's Golfer in September. "I made the Tour Championship and I had some of my best finishes in the Majors but overall, compared to what I hoped to achieve at the end of 2022, I haven't quite done that. But it was an important year for me to get a full season in, see all the golf courses, and experience different tournaments. It's definitely been a year of ups and downs but I've learned a lot and, hopefully, that'll help me improve further for 2024."