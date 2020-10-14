'The Bachelorette': Former Texans Wide Receiver Joins Reality Show Cast

✖

The 16th season of ABC's dating show, The Bachelorette, began on Tuesday night, pitting a new group of suitors against each other. Football fans saw a familiar face in the crowd in the form of Uzoma "EZ" Nwachukwu. The former Houston Texans practice squad wide receiver showed up in a salmon-colored suit and drew considerable attention.

The former Texans player made his debut and entertained fans immediately. He stepped out of the limo and then crashed through the backdrop that read "Future Husband," adjusting his jacket after landing. "I thought the entrance would be easy, but turns out that's just my name," he joked after sticking the landing. Nwachukwu spent the premiere getting some one-on-one time with Clare Crawley, ultimately receiving a rose and avoiding elimination.

An undrafted free agent out of Texans A&M in 2013, Nwachukwu signed with the Texans and tried to land a spot in a crowded wide receiver rotation. He spent two seasons on the practice squad before being cut in 2015. Nwachukwu finished his NFL career with brief stops in Miami, Seattle and Dallas. He also spent a few months with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. He is now a sports marketing agent in Newport Beach, California.

While Nwachukwu didn't make much of an impact on the field during his time with the Texans, he entertained many during a season of HBO's Hard Knocks. He was a pivotal figure during the 2015 season as he fought for snaps and a roster spot. Nwachukwu also showcased his "fishing ability" and enjoyed a trip to NASA.

One of the more memorable moments from Nwachukwu's stint on Hard Knocks came away from the football field. He joined his former Texas A&M teammate Travis Labhart and his wife for an afternoon of fishing down on the river. During this segment, Nwachukwu revealed that he doesn't know how to swim. The announcement came as Labhart set up a rope swing and began jumping into the river.

The Bachelorette castmate did ultimately take part in the activity — but only after he donned a life jacket. He swung out over the water but didn't let go. He continued swinging back and forth while saying "I wasn't ready" before finally screaming and dropping into the river. "I'm still here," a relieved Nwachukwu said while floating in the river.