Terry Glenn Jr., Son of Late NFL Player and Patriots Star, Dead at 22

Terry Glenn Jr., the son of former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn, died Thanksgiving in Columbus, Ohio, of an apparent accidental overdose. According to reports, he was found unresponsive in the bathroom of his home on Thursday. His death comes two years after his father died in a rollover crash in November 2017.

The family of Glenn released a statement confirming the news, saying that Terry Jr. was a “burgeoning entrepreneur, aspiring vlogger, and avid sports enthusiast following in his famous father’s footsteps. Those that knew him commented on his infectious personality- ‘he never met a stranger.’”

The funeral arrangements for Terry Jr. are pending, per NBC-DFW. During this time, the family requested that they be allowed to mourn.

Prior to his untimely death, Terry Jr. reminisced about his father, who played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-2008. He had grown up watching Glenn take part in the annual Thanksgiving game in Dallas, which is one reason why this holiday was his father’s favorite.

“Thanksgiving was my Dad’s favorite game to play in as a Cowboy and you best believe ya boy was always right there in the stands,” Terry Jr. wrote. He also wrote that this time of year is the hardest due to Thanksgiving being his dad’s holiday.

Coping during the holidays can be difficult – especially when wrestling with depression and drug or alcohol addiction. Many people try to overlook their feelings and participate in holiday festivities alongside their friends and relatives, yet studies show that nearly 1 in 5 Americans will feel down during the holidays. If you, or a family member needs help with a mental or substance use disorder at any time, there are resources that can offer support.

Originally a first-round pick of the New England Patriots in 1996, Glenn spent six seasons in Foxborough. He was technically part of the Super Bowl XXXVI-winning team that created the modern dynasty but was suspended for the postseason run. Glenn famously caught Tom Brady’s first touchdown pass of his career, becoming the first of a record 75 different players to do so.

Glenn was traded to the Green Bay Packers in 2002, where he spent one season. However, he was traded once again after one season, landing with the Dallas Cowboys. It was at this point that Glenn became a prominent part of this offense, topping 1,000 yards receiving in two separate seasons and catching 20 touchdown passes.

