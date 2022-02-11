Terry Bradshaw Explains Why He’s ‘Torn’ on Predicting Super Bowl LVI Winner (Exclusive)

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVI this Sunday. Many experts have made their predictions on the game, but for Terry Bradshaw, the Fox Sports NFL analyst who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, predicting the game is challenging for a couple of reasons. PopCulture.com recently spoke to Bradshaw, who previewed the big game that will take place in Los Angeles.

“They’ve never won,” Bradshaw said exclusively to PopCulture about the Bengals. “They lost to the 49ers and Joe Montana, and Joe Burrow is a great story if they can protect him. And then you look at the other side and you look at the Rams and you go… the story there is that they went out on getting in all these great players to winning the Super Bowl this year with [Matthew] Stafford and Odell Beckham and [Von] Miller. So you know what? I’m kind of like, I like the fact that people grow their talent, draft it, so I’m kind of leaning that way. I don’t like the NBA because they said, ‘Well, let’s get a super team.’

Bradshaw continued, “I don’t respect the super team because I don’t think that’s right. Because players get to move around and do what they want to do. I like it when you draft them and develop them, so I kind of like Cincinnati’s approach better than the Rams, but I’m really good friends with Stafford and the head coach is a good friend, and Von Miller I know very well. And so I’m kind of torn. And they got them at home. So if you’re asking me, who’s going to win, I’ll pick the Rams.”

The last time the Bengals were in the Super Bowl was during the 1988 season. It took them 34 years to not only reach the Super Bowl, but they also won their first playoff game since 1991 this year. As for the Rams, they won the Super Bowl in the 1999 season when they were based in St. Louis. Their last Super Bowl appearance was in 2018 when they lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Despite their different approaches to reaching the Super Bowl, Bradshaw believes the Rams and Bengals will put on a show this Sunday. It’s going to be fun,” he said. “I tell you, it may not be the most-watched Super Bowl, and I understand that. But, it could be one of the most exciting Super Bowls we’ve ever had. I mean really, two great offensive football teams, a little edge in defense to the Rams, but you know, I’m looking forward to it.”