Tennis Champ Reveals Pregnancy

A tennis champion is about to be a new mom. Anastasija Sevastova recently went to social media to reveal her pregnancy. In the photo, Sevastova is seen on the tennis court while showing off her baby bump. And the caption, the 32-year-old tennis star wrote "Baby Bump Tennis" indicating she's still enjoying tennis while being pregnant.

As mentioned by TennisNet.com, Sevastova has been in a long-term relationship with Austrian Ronald Schmidt, who is also her coach. Earlier this year, Sevastova announced she was going to take a break from tennis due to some physical issues. And at the time, Sevastova didn't reveal when she will return to the tour.

"It all needs to be sorted out, and it takes time. I'll take a longer break. I don't know how long, but hopefully, everything will be sorted out. I can't predict exactly how it will be. I'll relax and get my health in order. If you are not ready for 100%, there is nothing to do on the field," Sevastova said on the Latvian Television program Morning Panorama, per UBITennis. "It's a difficult decision, but – sport is not a lifetime. I hope everyone will respect my decision. After that, I have to live, and I do not want to live with all the injuries."

In her career, Sevastova has a 440-264 record in singles play. Her highest world ranking was No. 11 in 2018, the same year she reached the semifinals of the US Open. In that tournament, Sevastova defeated the defending champion, Sloane Stephens, in the quarterfinals before losing to Serena Williams in the semifinals. Most recently, Sevastova's best finish in a Grand Slam tournament was in the third round of Wimbledon in 2021. On the WTA Tour, Sevastova has won four singles titles. She has also won 13 singles titles on the ITF Circuit.

Fans are hoping Sevastova doesn't leave the game for good. In 2013, the tennis star retired at the age of 23 before returning in 2015. "Because of almost three years of continuing illnesses, injuries and the related problems, I don't see myself carrying on in this complex sport at the highest possible level," she said at the time, per WTA Fans. "I am and will always be grateful for everything tennis has given to me. Thank you to the WTA and the ITF for the support – and my most sincere wishes of success to everybody involved in tennis."