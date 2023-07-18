ESPN Personality Reveals Pregnancy on ESPYs Red Carpet

A popular ESPN personality shared some big family news at the ESPY Awards. Mina Kimes walked the red carpet at the ESPYs last week and revealed that she is pregnant with her first child. On Twitter, the 37-year-old reporter showed off her baby bump and wrote, "At the espys, brought a date." Kimes is married to music producers Nick Sylvester who is the co-founder of the record label Godmode. This is their first child together.

Kimes has been with ESPN since 2014. She began writing for ESPN The Magazine and has worked her way to becoming one the top on-air personalities. In June 2020, Kimes was named an NFL analyst for the daily show NFL Live. She has also been seen on Get Up, SportsCenter, First Take and regularly contributes to Around the Horn and the daily digital show Debatable.

At the espys, brought a date 💕 pic.twitter.com/QjlviS27EO — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 12, 2023

Before joining ESPN, Kimes was an investigative reporter for Bloomberg News (2013) and a business writer for Fortune Magazine (2007-2013). She has received accolades for her work, winning the National Headliner Award in 2019 for magazine feature writing and has been recognized by the New York Press Club, the National Press Club, and the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA). Kimes graduated summa cum laude from Yale University with a bachelor of arts in English.

While speaking on The Pivot podcast, Kimes talked about being overprepared for her analyst role. "I used to be so nervous about f—ing up," Kimes said, per Barrett Sports Media. "Paralyzed. Some of that is because of my identity…I was very anxious about making mistakes. I was constantly like 'Who the hell cares what Mina Kimes thinks of this team?'. Because when you're a reporter, you're bringing people a story. People reading it cause they're interested in Jalen Ramsey.

"When you're an analyst, you kind of are the story. You're the expert, and I just always felt like — when you guys (former NFL players) come to being analysts, you bring instant credibility. I always felt like I had zero credibility. The only way I could build credibility was doing it and doing it for a while. I feel like I have to prove myself every single time. I still feel like that."