Tennessee Vols Football Player Was Arrested Ahead of Florida Game

Gerald Mincey, an offensive lineman for the Tennessee Volunteers football team was arrested and cited for simple possession, per On3. The citation happened on Sept. 14. on the edge of campus in Knoxville on Cumberland Avenue at Henley Street. It occurred two days before the Vols took on the Florida Gators in Gainesville, Florida, and Tennessee lost the game 29-16. Simple possession refers to having a controlled substance.

After the game, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was asked why Mincey didn't play. "Mincey, we just made a decision to go with JJ (Crawford) tonight," Heupel said. Mincey joined the team in 2022 after playing for Florida in 2020 and 2021. During the 2022 season, Mincey played in nine games and seven starts at left tackle. In 457 offensive snaps, Mincey only allowed one sack. He was named to the SEC Fall and First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

Tennessee football's Gerald Mincey cited for simple possession before Florida game https://t.co/hr0YyZxzmV — Tennessean (@Tennessean) September 17, 2023

After missing the Florida game, Mincey returned to the team ahead of the game against UTSA. He played in 38 snaps at left and right tackle and did not allow a sack or hit. "Gerald's been with us all week long, and he'll play on Saturday," Heupel said before the UTSA game, per 247Sports.

Mincey joined Tennessee after playing at Florida in a reserve role. "He's been a pleasant surprise a little bit, probably just because you didn't really know (what his performance would be)," then-Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh said last year, per On3. "We knew he was just learning through spring. He was just learning through fall camp. He was really good in the pass protection part. He's naturally gifted, super athletic, really long. I think he has really learned better than you could ask a first-year guy to do so."

"There's a lot of teaching and instructing. I had to learn the offense and the technique is totally different," Mincey told On3 last year. "We run insert instead of straight outside zone or inside zone. It's totally different. I've learned about my body position when I pass block – not leaning forward at the waist – and little, small stuff that takes my game to the next level. I'm feeling comfortable now, but it's always a race to get better. Coach Golesh always says to be the best offense in the country, so I never look at it like we are 3-0 and I can relax. There are always areas to where I can get better and I'm just taking it a day at a time."