Tennessee Crowdfunding to Replace Goal Posts Fans Tore Down After Alabama Victory

The Tennessee Volunteers had their biggest win in recent memory by beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in Knoxville on Saturday. The win was so big that fans took the goal posts out of Neyland Stadium and put them in the Tennessee River. Because of that, the University of Tennesee launched a fundraiser to help raise $150,000 to replace the goal posts.

"Y'all remember how we tore the goalposts down, hauled em out of Neyland and dumped em in the Tennessee River? Yeah that was awesome, the school tweeted. "Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week's game, we need goalposts on our field. Could y'all help us out?"

This view of @Vol_Football fans taking apart the goal post 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JqnJNVFMpm — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 16, 2022

As of Monday morning, Tennessee has raised $82,638. Along with the goal posts being removed, Tennessee was fined $100,000 by the SEC for fans storming the field after the game. The win was huge for Tennessee because the team has not beaten Alabama since Nick Saban took over as head coach of the Crimson Tide in 2007.

"To be honest, I probably got a better sense of it last year, walking off the field, seeing the (cigar) smoke in the stands, understanding the magnitude a little bit," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said after the win, per 247Sports. "This is one of the games, it was the first game I heard about when I got here. I think you talk to different generations of Tennessee fans and you might get who the biggest opponent is. I think that's one of the unique things being here. Alabama is certainly one of the ones that is circled every single year by our fanbase. Our players and our staff understand that."

Tennessee remains undefeated this season and is ranked No. 3 in the country. And a big reason for the team's success is quarterback Hendon Hooker who has thrown for 1,817 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception through six games this season.

"The guy's a really good athlete. Knows the offense really well," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said before the game, per 247Sports. "Can make plays with his feet, but he's a really, really good passer. He's very accurate, doesn't make a lot of mistakes with the ball, doesn't throw any interceptions, completing 70 percent of his balls. And he's always run it, too, which makes it even more difficult. And they've got really good skill guys, and their entire offensive team is very efficient in the way they operate and how they execute."