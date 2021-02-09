✖

The man who became famous for his on-field streaking run during the Super Bowl Sunday has officially been charged with a crime. Local news station WFLA identified the man who ran onto the field during the fourth quarter of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs wearing only a hot pink thong leotard and shorts as 31-year-old Yuri Andrade of Boca Raton, Florida. Andrade was booked under suspicion of trespassing before posting a $500 bond and being released Monday morning.

Andrade's run down the field ended with a tackle in the end zone from security, but CBS panned away from the stunt as it happened live. Nevertheless, people attending the game quickly spread footage of the stunt, and Kevin Harlan’s radio call of the incident went viral for his description of the streaking.

Kevin Harlan's call of the idiot on the field (w/video from @rlacey23) : pic.twitter.com/iAI7WDi5xx — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 8, 2021

Andrade told NBC 6 that it was "kind of spur of the moment, a little bit of liquid courage and adrenaline rush" when he rushed onto the field. "It felt kind of like I was skydiving, so I rushed the field. The first thing I wanted to do was kiss Pat Mahomes on the cheek," he added. Andrade was also promoting the website of friend and social media personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, whose adult website name was written across Andrade's swimsuit.

"We've tried the Super Bowl four times - well, he's tried the Super Bowl four times - and I told him that if he bought me tickets, that I could guarantee him that I would streak on the field for him," Andrade said. He added that the stunt was "freezing cold," alleging that he was handcuffed for the first eight hours of his detainment before he was transferred to the police station, "where they were actually very kind and they were all laughing."

Andrade also claimed to have won $374,000 after betting on Sunday's game. SporstBetExpert shared a photo of Andrade on the field, claiming he'd placed a bet on someone streaking during the game. "Yesterday's Super Bowl streaker bet $50k on a prop bet at +750 that there would be a streaker at the SB," the company wrote. "Cost him $500 to get out of jail so he cleared $374k on the bet!" Andrade appeared to confirm the message in the comments, sharing the post and writing, "Dudes are good at math."

