'Chicago Fire' Star Taylor Kinney Just Got Married

Taylor Kinney is officially a married man. People reports that the Chicago Fire star has tied the knot with Ashley Cruger. Kinney and the model have been dating since 2022 and became Instagram official that March when the actor shared a photo of her on his Instagram page. They made their first public event as a couple at Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge in Utah the following month, according to ET.

The duo wed "in a small, private ceremony in Chicago" on Apr. 30, a rep told People. While they've mostly been keeping things tight-lipped about their relationship, they occasionally post pictures of each other on social media, which is more than enough confirmation. Filming for Chicago Fire recently wrapped, meaning that Kinney and Cruger are finally able to spend time together as newlyweds and soak up as much time as they can before filming for Season 13 kicks off later this summer.

Kinney was previously engaged to Lady Gaga after meeting on the set of the music video for her song "You and I" in 2011. He proposed in 2015, but they called off the engagement the following year. While Cruger hasn't posted much in the last couple of months, she did change her name on Instagram to Ashley Cruger Kinney and even confirmed the wedding on her Instagram Stories by sharing a photo of her and her husband, captioning it "Mr. and Mrs. Kinney."

This last year has been a busy one for Taylor Kinney. The actor was absent for the back half of Chicago Fire Season 11 due to personal reasons. He returned for Season 12, and even though things have been rocky between Severide and Kidd, it hasn't been anything they aren't able to handle. There are only two episodes left of Season 12, and there's no telling what will happen. Chicago Fire has been renewed for Season 13 and is set to return this fall on NBC.

It's an exciting time for Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger, and hopefully, they will have many, many exciting moments in their lives for years to come. Perhaps Cruger can make an appearance on Chicago Fire in the future? Though not as someone who gets in the way of Stellaride because their relationship is complicated enough as it is. Congratulations to the happy couple!