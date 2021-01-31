Tom Brady Proved His Worth After Patriots Exit, and Shaquille O'Neal Loves It

✖

Tom Brady is about to appear in the Super Bowl for the 10th time in his career. He is the only player in NFL history to achieve this feat, and he did so after a highly-publicized exit from the New England Patriots. Now NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is raving about Brady showing up his former team.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, O'Neal raved about Brady's career and the upcoming appearance in Super Bowl LV, which will be free to watch online. He said that he watched the former Michigan QB during his workouts and has followed his career ever since. O'Neal said that Brady is a consummate professional and called him one of the greatest QBs to ever play. He capped off the discussion by talking about Brady getting revenge on the Patriots.

"The way he came in — this is his 10th Super Bowl and to play with a franchise and then the franchise kinda [says], 'Oh, you're old, bye!' and he said 'Okay, you don't wanna take care of me, after all, I did for this city? Watch this!'" O'Neal said during the interview. "[Then he] goes to another a city, promises them a Super Bowl and delivers?"

Brady is not the only reason why O'Neal said that he is rooting for the Buccaneers during the upcoming championship game. He talked about his "old friend" Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement to chase another ring. O'Neal then highlighted Leonard Fournette, another LSU alum, who is flourishing after losing his starting job in Jacksonville.

"They did him kinda dirty in Jacksonville," O'Neal said. "I had a conversation with him. I told him to keep his head up. So, when he was going to Tampa I said, 'Hey, man, this is your chance to let everybody know they were wrong about you.'"

O'Neal is among those wanting to see the Buccaneers defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, but this outcome will not be easy. Andy Reid's team beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV and are back in the Big Game for the second consecutive season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also a former NFL MVP and the defending Super Bowl MVP.

The Chiefs are currently favorites heading toward the matchup due to the presence of Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. O'Neal doesn't know if Brady and the Bucs will overcome these odds and win, but he expressed excitement about watching the battle between the old and the new. "I used to watch these type of karate movies growing up because at some point, the student must kill the master to become the master," O'Neal said.